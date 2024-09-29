The Denver Broncos evened their record at 2-2 as they outlasted the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium, but the Week 4 game was not an endorsement of rookie quarterback Bo Nix and his abilities. The quarterback often looked confused throughout the game and he completed just 12 of 25 passes for a paltry total of 60 yards.

One of those completions was an 8-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton in the third period, and that play turned out to be one of the key reasons that the Broncos were able to come away with the road victory. Head coach Sean Payton has been a huge backer of his rookie quarterback since the start of training camp and into the season. While he could not have been overly thrilled with Nix's performance, he backed his quarterback publicly after the game.

Nix was able to buy time on the touchdown before he threw the ball to Sutton. The receiver had to leap to make the catch and he got both of his feet down inside the boundary for the score. It was the first TD pass of Nix's career.

Payton said his quarterback played well and he never lost confidence in him, per a report from Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

Nix had it especially tough in the first half of the game when he had minus-7 yards passing in the first 30 minutes.

Broncos hang on as Jets miss late field goal

The Jets struggled on offense throughout the game and they could not get into the end zone at any point in the game. They had to settle for three Greg Zuerlein field goals.

The Jets had an opportunity to win the game when Zuerlein attempted a 50-yard field goal with 51 seconds left. The attempt was wide right and the Jets ended up having to absorb a home defeat.

New York had won its two previous games and the Jets were 8-point favorites over the Broncos.

The Sutton touchdown reception gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead, but Zuerlein gave the Jets back the advantage when he kicked a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos responded with an 8-play, 41-yard drive and placekicker Will Lutz gave the visitors the payoff when he connected on the game-winning 47-yard field goal.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was clearly disappointed when Zuerlein's late FG attempt was unsuccessful. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 225 yards. While he did not throw an interception, Rodgers was sacked 5 times for 41 yards in losses.

Defenses dominated for both teams. Safety P.J. Locke had 10 tackles and a sack for the Broncos and linebacker Cody Barton had 10 tackles to help out the Denver defensive effort.