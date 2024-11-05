We've got the NFL Week 10 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Madden 25 went 9-6 last week, with an overall record of 86-52 since Week 1. Can Madden 25 continue to predict the winners of these NFL matchups? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 0 7 7 14 28 BAL 7 10 7 7 31

The Ravens sweep the Bengals after another exciting divisional battle. Baltimore started strong, earning a 10-0 lead while keeping Cincinnati scoreless in the first quarter and a half. But the Bengals prevented a scoreless first half when Burrow found Mike Gesicki for a 12-yard touchdown pass. However, the Ravens made it a 10 point game once again when Lamar Jackson found his TE, Mark Andrews, for a 9 yard touchdown pass.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Baltimore maintaining a 10 point lead. But the fourth quarter saw the Bengals score two unanswered touchdowns to take a brief 28-24 lead. But the Bengals shot themselves in the foot when they had the opportunity of a lifetime.

Ravens' HB Derrick Henry fumbled the ball with 5:28 left, and Cincy recovered. But two crucial holding penalties, followed by an incomplete pass, killed the Bengals' chance to run the clock down. Instead, the Ravens were able to get the ball back with over four minutes to spare. They took their time driving down the field before Zay Flowers caught the game-winning, 7 yard touchdown pass.

With over a minute left, the Bengals had a chance to tie it up. However, Burrow threw an incomplete pass on a 4th & 3rd play at their own 45 which cost them the game. With the win, the Bengals remain below .500 while the Ravens keep up with the Steelers.

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 10 7 3 20 CAR 3 3 0 3 9

The NFL's first regular season international game in Germany sees the Giants defeating the Panthers, 20-9. The Giants, who went scoreless in the first quarter, scored the only two touchdowns in the game while limiting Carolina to just 9 points. QB Bryce Young struggled against New York's defense, getting sacked five times in the loss.

Young only completed 59% of his passes and also threw an interception in the loss. Furthermore, two of the Panthers' Field Goals were a result of good field positions due to a Daniel Jones interception and a great punt return. Other than that, Young only managed to drive down the field once in the game.

The Giants, on the other hand, played well enough. Daniel Jones did throw a pick, but he also threw a touchdown and earned over 250 yards from scrimmage. Devin Singletary also stepped up to the challenge, earning 71 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Although it's unlikely any of these teams make the postseason, the Giants leave with their heads held high (well, higher than the Panthers).

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 0 3 7 0 10 CHI 3 3 3 6 15

A defensively dominated matchup sees the Bears winning a close match against the Patriots. This battle of two rookie QBs saw neither of them score as they couldn't even throw for over 175 yards. Instead, both teams opted to run often, but with little to mild success.

Down 9-3, the Patriots scored the first touchdown of the day when Rhamondre Stevenson ran it in for 1 yard. The highlight play of the drive came off a 34 yard catch from Kendrick Bourne which set New England up nicely in the Red Zone.

However, the Bears reclaimed their lead when D'Andre Swift scored a rushing touchdown of his own with 6:33 left. Unfortunately for the Bears, Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass during the two-point conversion. At the very least, the Patriots needed to score another touchdown if they hoped to win this one. They were given two chances to do so.

Instead, Drake Maye threw an interception to Kevin Byard III on one drive. On the other, the team turned the ball over on downs. With the win, the Bears stay alive in the playoff race with a win record above .500 again.

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 7 3 10 27 IND 0 3 7 3 13

Joe Flacco struggled again as the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills at home 27-13. Flacco threw two picks to just one touchdown as Buffalo took the lead and never looked back.

But the Colts almost brought things back when Flacco threw a touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell for 10 yards to make it 14-10. Furthermore, their defense held the Bills' offense to just two field goal drives to make it 20-10. The Colts also managed to tack on a field goal, making it 20-13.

But Josh Allen has been on a roll this year, and he shut down the come back attempt with a 50 yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. Although there was plenty of time left for a comeback, both teams went scoreless as the Bills defeated the Colts. With the win, they further extend their lead over the AFC East with a record of 8-2. The Colts, meanwhile, might need to send Anthony Richardson back in if the Flacco Experiment doesn't work.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 7 0 7 14 KC 10 7 7 0 24

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated after defeating the Denver Broncos 24-14. Denver, who was just before last week, now drops to 5-5, ranking third in their division under KC and the Chargers.

Kansas City got off to a hot start, taking a 17-0 lead early on. The Broncos managed to get back in the picture when Bo Nix found Courtland Sutton for a 16 yard touchdown pass. But in the second half, their offense once again struggled while the Chiefs scored another touchdown. Bo Nix did score again, but the team was still down 24-14 with just 5:54 in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes continued right where he left off last week with another turnover-free game. He also threw two touchdown passes and completed 67% of his passes. HB Kareem Hunt also enjoyed some success, earning 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. TE Travis Kelce led all receivers in catches (8) and yards (97), and caught the team's final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 14 10 0 7 31 NO 0 7 7 0 14

The Atlanta Falcons took care of business against a struggling Saints team that's missing their top wideout. New Orleans immediately felt the impact of missing one of their best offensive players as they only scored twice in the entire game.

The Falcons won thanks to a strong first half performance that saw them outscore the Saints 24-7. In the second half they slowed down, but that didn't manage as their defense made some huge plays. On one drive during the third quarter, the Saints managed to drive down to the Falcons' 16, but an interception from Jessie Bates III shot their hopes down. Then, in the fourth quarter, Alvin Kamara fumbled the ball, and Falcons' Kaden Eliss recovered the ball.

Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns in the win, all to different receivers. HB Bijan Robinson also ran 22 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Drake London caught 6 passes for 78 yards and touchdown. Overall, it seemed everyone played a role in helping the Falcons win.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 10 3 10 30 TB 3 7 3 7 20

Without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers still put up a respectable 20 points against a tough defense. However, they had no answer for the 49ers' offense, who dropped 30 points in the win.

The return of Christian McCaffrey saw the 49ers' offensive efficiency improve dramatically. McCaffrey earned 119 rushing yards on 25 carries with three catches for 17 yards. He also scored the team's first touchdown, setting the stage for what we were about to see. Brock Purdy also played better as a result of the run-game, completing 19 of 27 pass attempts for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

But we also want to give credit to the Buccaneers, who still kept the game close until the fourth quarter. Down 20-13, the Buccaneers let TE George Kittle walk all over them as he caught a 29 yard touchdown pass. Kittle ended up earning 91 yards on five catches. After Rachaad White fumbled the ball, the 49ers tacked on a field goal to take a 30-13 lead.

The Buccaneers tacked on another touchdown in garbage time, but at that point it was already over. With the win, the 49ers jump to 5-4 while Tampa Bay loses its fourth game in a row.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 3 10 3 8 24 WAS 7 3 0 7 17

Perhaps the most exciting game this week took place between the Commanders and the Steelers. This game saw both teams constantly fight back and forth for the lead, but Russell Wilson did enough to remain undefeated as a starter this year.

Down 16-10, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense drove down the field in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the second half. Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for a 13 yard touchdown pass, but there was still plenty of time for the Steelers to take the lead back.

Needing just a field goal to win it, Najee Harris instead ran for a 33 yard touchdown to take a 22-17 lead. Russell Wilson found George Pickens for the two-point conversion as they were now a touchdown ahead of Washington.

With over six minutes left to go, it seemed anything was possible. Instead, the Commanders failed to score on two different possessions as the Steelers' defense held the fort down. Jayden Daniels was actually injured on the second drive, and Marcus Mariota threw three incomplete passes, one of which came on a fourth down.

With the win, the Steelers remain atop the AFC North while the Commanders slowly lose their grip on the NFC East.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 3 5 7 13 30 JAX 7 7 10 0 24

The Vikings came back from a 14-3 deficit to defeat the Jaguars 29-24.

Things looked bad for Minnesota at first. Sam Darnold threw a pick six on the team's first drive to LB Devin Lloyd. Then, the team opted to go for a field goal at the JAX 1 on 4th & Goal. The Jaguars' offense then scored a touchdown of their own when Tank Bigsby ran for a 8 yard score.

The Vikings had another chance to score, but Darnold threw another interception, which was caught at the Jaguars' 2 yard line. Fortunately for Minnesota, Trevor Lawrence ended up getting sacked for a safety, making it 14-5. But with good field position, the Vikings only managed to add on another field goal. The Jaguars were up 14-8 at half.

Things looked grim in the third quarter for the Vikings, who were outscored 10-7 in the third quarter. Down 24-15, the team needed a miracle. Fortunately for them, Trevor Lawrence threw a pick which was almost returned to the end zone. But it didn't matter, as Aaron Jones pounded it in for the score to make it 24-22.

After a quick three and out, the Vikings once again got the ball. Justin Jefferson, who just re-joined the 99 Club, caught what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. They missed their two-point conversion, but it didn't matter as the defense buckled down and prevented a Jaguars' comeback. Two unanswered touchdowns helped the Vikings stay alive in the NFC North Race.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 3 0 0 6 LAC 7 7 7 0 21

The Chargers handled the Titans with ease, defeating them 21-6. Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes, which was more than enough as the defense didn't allow a single touchdown.

With an increased workload in practice, we did decide to start Titans' QB Will Levis, but it didn't change much. The Titans offense continues to play poorly, and Levis threw two interceptions in the loss. He also only completed 55% of his passes.

The Chargers weren't spectacular on offense either, but they did enough to roll by. However, the run game was abysmal, with J.K. Dobbins only earning 37 yards on 17 carries. Nevertheless, it doesn't matter as the Chargers go 6-3 to stay in the playoff race.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 7 10 7 3 27 DAL 0 3 0 7 10

The Eagles earned a much-needed victory over their divisional rivals in Dallas. They dominated Cowboys' QB Cooper Rush, who threw just one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss. The defense also contained Rico Dowdle, who earned just 48 yards on 13 carries.

The Eagles' offense relied heavily on Saquon Barkley, who ran 21 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns. HB Kenneth Gainwell saw some action, earning 36 yards on six carries. QB Jalen Hurts supported the rushing attack with another 55 yards on 5 carries. Overall, the Eagles ran all over the Cowboys.

We decided to keep A.J. Brown out because of his knee injury. We wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles hold him out or limit his workload to make sure he's healthy for when the team faces the Commanders next Thursday. As such, Hurts only completed 15 of 25 passes, but he did throw for over 200 yards, 82 going to WR Devonta Smith.

With the win, the Eagles catch up to the Commanders while the Cowboys' playoff hopes dwindle.

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 7 7 0 7 21 ARI 0 7 7 10 24

The Arizona Cardinals defeat the Jets thanks to a last second field goal from K Chad Ryland. Things looked close in the first half until Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 17 yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7. But the Cardinals turned things back around when James Conner pounded it into the end zone in the third quarter.

Tied 14-14, both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Jets took a 21-14 lead when Breece Hall ran it into the end zone for 21 yards. Then, the Cardinals responded with a four yard touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins.

With 4:24 left, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets were forced to punt the ball on 4th & 15. Arizona recovered the punt at their own 26, with all the time left to earn their first lead. The team managed to drive all the way to the Jets' 6 yard line, wasting 4:20 off the clock. Make sure to thank Marvin Harrison Jr., who recorded a 13 yard reception on 3rd & 10 at the Jets' 39.

With the win, the Cardinals remain atop the NFC West while the Jets drop to 3-7.

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 14 7 10 3 34 HOU 7 7 0 14 28

The Lions defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday Night 34-28. Although both teams played well in the first half, the Lions extended their lead in the third quarter while halting the Texans' high-powered offense. In fact, the Lions had a 31-14 lead heading into the fourth, which turned helping them win the game in the end.

However, the Texans didn't go down without a fight. C.J. Stroud connected with Nico Collins for a 70 yard touchdown early in the fourth to make it 31-21. The Lions chewed off some time on their next drive and earned a field goal, making it 34-21. In just seven plays, the Texans once again entered the end zone thanks to a 24 yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz. With a little over five minutes left, the Texans opted not to go for an Onside Kick.

Up 34-28, the Lions wasted the clock down to just 2:12 before punting the ball away. And although the Texans had a chance to win it wit a touchdown, C.J. Stroud threw an interception to Safety Brian Branch. With the win, the Lions jump up to 8-1, while the Texans lose two straight.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 0 7 7 21 LAR 3 10 7 6 26

The Rams win their fourth game in a row after defeating the Miami Dolphins 26-21. Miami started strong, scoring a touchdown on their first drive in only four plays. A 46 yard run from De'Von Achane, followed by a 20 yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill saw the Dolphins take a 7-0 lead.

The Rams took the lead after converting a field goal followed by a touchdown. Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a 14 yard touchdown pass as L.A. took a 13-7 lead. Then, the Dolphins fumbled the ball on the kick return, allowing L.A. one more shot to reach the endzone. They tacked on another FG, making it 13-7 at half.

The Rams then scored a kick return touchdown of their own to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 20-7. Miami finally got back to the end zone when Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 37 yard touchdown pass. Down just 20-14, it seemed anything was possible.

But the Rams dominated the time of possession, tacking on two field goals before the Dolphins scored again. Essentially, L.A. never looked back once they gained that 10-7 lead.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 10 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how it performs as we're past the halfway point of the season. And of course, we can't wait for some more football, which resumes this Thursday night.

