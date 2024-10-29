We've got the NFL Week 9 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 9-7 last week, with an overall record of 77-46 since Week 1. Can Madden 25 continue to predict the winners of these NFL matchups? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 7 7 10 3 27 NYJ 3 7 3 7 20

The Houston Texans continue to build their lead in the AFC South with a Week 9 victory over the New York Jets. Although the score looks close, the Texans managed to maintain a two-possession lead for most of the second half.

C.J. Stroud outperformed Aaron Rodgers, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. The Texans' also enjoyed some success in the backfield, with Joe Mixon carrying the ball 17 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Texans enjoyed a pretty successful day on offense and defense.

Down 27-13 in the fourth quarter, Rodgers couldn't find the end zone until after the two-minute warning. A two-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard gave the team a chance to attempt an Onside Kick. Unfortunately, they missed, and since they only had two timeouts, Houston ran the clock down a lot. The Jets actually did get the ball back at their own 18. However, Rodgers couldn't make a miracle happen from over 80 yards away.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 3 7 7 14 31 ATL 10 0 7 12 29

The Dallas Cowboys survived a close win against the Atlanta Falcons in a game that came down to the final snap. Both teams always kept it close, with no team taking a two possession lead over another.

At first, it seemed Atlanta was playing better, taking a 10-3 lead in the first quarter. But Dak Prescott found Jake Ferguson for a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to tie things up. The game went scoreless for a bit, though the Falcons had a chance to take a lead. However, Younghoe Koo missed a 43 yard field goal before the half.

In the third quarter, both teams traded touchdowns. Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb, and Kirk Cousins found Drake London. Tied 17-17 into the fourth quarter, anything could've happened.

Both teams traded even more touchdowns in the fourth. However, the Cowboys blocked an extra point attempt that would prove critical just minutes later. Up 24-23, Dallas scored another touchdown to go up 31-23. The Falcons didn't give up though, and with 4:25 left, they had enough time to tie it back up. Kirk Cousins found Kyle Pitts for a 7 yard touchdown to make it 31-29 with 1:27 left.

However, Bijan Robinson failed to make it into the end zone for the two-point conversion, causing Atlanta to go into panic mode. The team already wasted a timeout earlier in the half, and they missed their onside kick attempt. Because of this, the Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 3 10 27 BUF 10 7 3 10 30

The Bills and Dolphins fought hard to the end, but Buffalo came away with the victory. Overall, this game saw six different lead changes as Buffalo fought to the very end to win this one. Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen played well, throwing a combined 4 touchdowns for 556 yards. Allen also ran 10 times for 47 yards as the Bills ran for over 135 yards as a team.

Tyreek Hill, who was kicked out of the Madden 25 99 club last week, caught 7 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. His final touchdown put Miami in the lead 27-20. But Allen and the Bills responded with a touchdown of their own. Rookie WR Keon Coleman caught a four yard touchdown pass to tie it up.

On what turned out to be Miami's penultimate drive, HB DeVon Achane fumbled the ball at the BUF 38. With the recovery, the Bills had 5:33 to run down the clock and make field goal. The result was a drive that lasted 4:05 as the Bills dink and dunked down the field. They even forced the Dolphins to waste all their timeouts. Tyler Bass converted a field goal and the Bills suddenly had the lead.

The Dolphins had just a little over a minute to score a field goal. Strangely, Tua just threw the ball to Hill for three times in a row, all of which ended up incomplete or dropped. On fourth & 10, Tua then threw it to Jaylen Waddle… for 9 yards. After that crazy play, Buffalo kneeled it down for the victory.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 3 0 7 10 CIN 0 14 0 14 28

It seems like the Bengals and Raiders' offenses only felt like playing in the second and fourth quarter. Overall, it made for a pretty funny and entertaining matchup. But Cincinnati found a way to win an important game at a pivotal point in their season.

Once Cincinnati's offense woke up, they took a strong 14-0 lead. Las Vegas managed to score a field goal right before half, but things weren't looking good for the Silver and Black. They let the Bengals extend their lead to 21-3 in the fourth quarter before finally finding the end zone with 9:59 left. Unfortunately for them, the Bengals negated that touchdown with another one of their own, making it 28-10.

Joe Burrow threw for 289 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception in the win. On the other side, Gardner Minshew threw one touchdown and one interception. Overall, the Bengals seemingly dominated in almost every statistical category.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 6 3 6 18 CLE 0 7 3 7 17

The L.A. Chargers' special teams and defense helped them earn a hard-fought victory against the Cleveland Browns in week 9. Cameron Dicker earns the game ball here for converting 6 of 6 field goals, though only one of them was over 45 yards. L.A.'s offense did well reaching the other side of the field, but failed to finish their drives with a touchdown.

Luckily for them, Cleveland's offense did not fare much better. Jameis Winston threw one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions which led to field goals. Nick Chubb was also limited outside of a nice 36-yard run. But at least Cleveland's offense actually scored a touchdown.

The game was seemingly decided when the Browns scored their last touchdown a little too early. A 25 yard touchdown pass to David Njoku saw the Chargers get the ball back with 2:18 and two timeouts. Justin Herbert converted a clutch fourth down conversion after connecting with Joshua Palmer for a 7-yard pass. And after a few more pass plays, Cameron Dicker converted a 31 yard field goal for the win.

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL NE 0 0 0 10 3 13 TEN 3 0 7 0 0 10

New England, who went scoreless in the first three quarters, found a way to turn things around and defeat the Tennessee Titans in OT. Down 10-0 in the fourth quarter, QB Jacoby Brissett was able to turn an ugly game around. Entering the fourth quarter, he threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. But during the fourth quarter, he led two different scoring drives to tie it up.

In Overtime, the Titans started with the ball. But Tony Pollard fumbled the ball around midfield, and LB Christian Elliss recovered it. Patriots' HB Rhamondre Stevenson caught a pass on a crucial third down, gaining 18 yards on the play. And just a few more plays later, Joey Slye converted a 43-yard field goal to deliver the win for New England.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 7 7 3 24 NYG 0 3 7 0 10

The Washington Commanders didn't need another miracle this weekend, as they took care of the New York Giants 24-10. Leading 21-3 during the third quarter, Washington didn't allow a touchdown until there was about 3:27 left in the third. QB Jayden Daniels played fine, converting 18 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two total touchdowns.

Daniel Jones scored his first touchdown since October 6th, finding Darius Slayton for a 27 yard touchdown. But after that, New York struggled once again to find the end zone. Meanwhile, Washington ran the ball throughout the fourth quarter, tacking on another field goal as they dominated the time of possession.

With the win, the Commanders advance to 7-2 while the Giants drop to 2-7.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 3 10 3 7 23 CAR 7 7 0 0 14

The Saints overcame a 14-3 deficit to come back and defeat the Carolina Panthers. We started QB Bryce Young, considering Andy Dalton's status is still uncertain this weekend. Young actually started off hot, throwing two touchdown passes in the first half. One of those passes was a 43 yard pass to Xavier Legette. Unfortunately, their success didn't continue into the second half.

Meanwhile, New Orleans slowly chipped away Carolina's lead throughout the second quarter and beyond. They look a 16-14 lead after Blake Grupe converted a 28 yard field goal. HB Alvin Kamara helped put Saints fans at ease after running for a 15 yard touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. The Panthers had a shot to reduce the lead, but Eddy Pineiro missed a 52 yard field goal with just 4:01 left.

The Saints earn their first win since September 15th, while Carolina drops to 1-8.

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 3 7 3 3 16 BAL 10 17 6 3 36

The Broncos are actually playing some very good football this year, especially with a rookie QB under center who still needs to develop. However, the Ravens reminded them that only “Great” teams win NFL games that matter, as they crushed them 36-16.

Denver's first touchdown didn't come until the final 30 seconds of the first half. At that point, they were down 27-10. Lamar Jackson already had three touchdowns while Denver had three turnovers.

Things slowed down in the second half, but the Ravens scored again after Derrick Henry ran it in for 21 yards. Justin Tucker missed the extra point attempt, but with a 33-10 lead, there wasn't cause for concern. The Broncos went on to tack on a couple of field goals as they go 5-4. Baltimore rebounds from a loss to Cleveland as they go 6-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 0 0 14 21 PHI 7 14 7 7 35

The Eagles finally scored their first touchdown of the season as they defeated the Jaguars 35-21.

All of the Eagles' offensive superstars did something special. Jalen Hurts scored four touchdowns and threw for over 285 yards in the win. Additionally, HB Saquon Barkley earned 134 rushing yards on 22 attempts. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith accounted for 178 total receiving yards and three touchdowns. Everybody showed up for Philly today.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars played well on their first drive. Tank Bigsby ended the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. However, Jacksonville's offense fell flat until the fourth quarter, when they scored two more touchdowns in garbage time. Could Doug Pederson's run in Jacksonville end after a loss against his former team? We'll find out this weekend.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 3 7 6 23 AZ 3 3 3 9 18

The Bears' defense didn't allow a miracle this weekend, as they took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals. D'Andre Swift tore the Cardinals' defense apart earning 130 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams wasn't spectacular, but played well enough not to turn the ball over.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, struggled to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Down 20-12 with 5:03 left, James Conner ran it into the end zone for 14 yards. However, Kyler Murray threw an incomplete pass to Marvin Harrison Jr., and thus Chicago kept their lead.

The HB duo of Swift and Roschon Johnson was too much for Arizona's defense to handle. They did manage to stop the Bears, but not until they converted a field goal to make it 23-18. With only 0:43 left, the Cardinals failed to drive down the field as they lost to the Bears.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 14 7 7 10 38 GB 7 10 14 3 34

The Lions and Packers had an absolute shootout, but Detroit took the dub here after a dominant fourth quarter. This game saw a battle of two great QBs, Jared Goff and Jordan Love. The two QBs threw a combined 663 yards and six touchdowns with only one turnover. Both teams also displayed an effective run-game.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continue to dominate the backfield, earning a combined 129 yards on 26 carries. On the other side of the ball, Josh Jacobs earned 89 yards on 18 carries, with most of his yards coming from a 45 yard touchdown run.

Overall, this game saw both teams fight back and forth between the lead. The Packers entered the fourth quarter with a 10 point lead, but Detroit's defense finally buckled down and made some key stops. Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the offense tied it up with a field goal drive.

With 6:47 left, Green Bay orchestrated a four minute drive in which they scored a field goal. With plenty of time to tie it up, Detroit strolled down the field. On 3rd & Goal at the GB 8, Goff found Sam LaPorta in the end zone.

Needing a touchdown with just 0:39 left, Green Bay failed to make a miracle happen as they lost to their divisional rival.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 0 7 3 8 18 SEA 7 7 0 7 21

The Seahawks earned a critical victory over their divisional rival to jump ahead in the NFC West race. It wasn't pretty, but the Seahawks held off the Rams' offense while scoring three touchdowns with their own.

The Seahawks started strong on their first drive when Dee Williams returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Rams' 26. Just five plays later, Kenneth Walker III pounded it in for the score. The Seahawks' offense remained quiet until the Rams scored a touchdown of their own in the second quarter. Before halftime, Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett for a 10 yard touchdown pass.

In the third, the Rams cut the score with a field goal, but still remained under Seattle. Things went from bad to worse when Walker III marched in for his second touchdown, taking a 21-10 lead. L.A. did reach the end zone again, even converting their two-point conversion. However, they never crossed midfield again for the rest of the game as the Seahawks won the game.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 3 0 3 7 13 MIN 3 9 3 7 29

The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Colts 29-13. The defense absolutely dominated Anthony Richardson, who threw two interceptions and was sacked for a safety in the loss. But Minnesota's offense didn't fare much better if you take out the turnovers.

QB Sam Darnold only completed 14 of 28 passes for just 151 yards and one touchdown. The Vikings mostly relied on Aaron Jones, who earned an okay 65 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Stephon Gilmore earned the game ball after scoring on a pick six in the fourth quarter to make it 29-6. Overall, it wasn't the prettiest win, but Minnesota needs anything it can get to stay alive in the NFC North race.

L.A. meanwhile drops down to 3-5. However, there's still plenty of time for them to take over the NFC West battle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 0 0 0 16 16 KC 0 7 10 7 24

The Chiefs nearly collapsed in the end to a Buccaneers team that's missing their two best receivers. But in the first three quarters, Kansas City's defense really put the hurt on Baker Mayfield. They sacked him five times, forced an interception, and even recovered a fumble.

However, the Chiefs' offense seems to be struggling without elite WR talent. But Travis Kelce continues to be a reliable weapon, catching 8 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. When not throwing to Kelce, Mahomes only completed 9 passes for 122 yards. Most of those yards came from a 51 yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but that ended up being his only catch of the day.

RB Kareem Hunt seems to be the major issue, only earning 40 yards on 16 carries. Hunt did catch two passes for 27 yards, but was otherwise silent for most of the game. This hurt the Chiefs, who struggled to run down the clock at the end of the game.

Down 24-0, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs scored two unanswered touchdowns with two successful 2-pt conversion attempts. However, they just didn't have enough time, as they only had 0:26 after their second touchdown. They missed their onside kick attempt, and went home without a win.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 9 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how it performs as we're currently halfway through the season. And of course, we can't wait for some more football, which resumes this Thursday night.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.