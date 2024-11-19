In the NFL, no matter what team fans root for, injuries come in as the worst thing this beautiful game has to offer. Each week, there's a hope that no player gets seriously injured. But, with the high level of competitiveness and athleticism, injuries are destined to happen.

In Week 11 of the NFL season, fans had to look at their screens, half covering their eyes, as some teams were dealt difficult news surrounding their favorite players and potential injury designations.

To dive deeper into how different teams were impacted by injuries in Week 11, let's start with one of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball.

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

In a hotly contested NFC West division, the San Francisco 49ers might look at Sunday's defeat against the Seattle Seahawks as more than just a tally in the loss column. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa could be missing some time with an oblique injury that might linger depending on the severity.

Bosa played through a hip injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, however, he wasn't able to log a complete game against the Seahawks on Sunday. When asked about the injury, Bosa told the media that he wasn't sure how long he'd be out, but he was hopeful his oblique doesn't keep him sidelined too long.

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney

After not practicing on Wednesday and being a limited participant the following two days, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney still suited up for a Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos. However, while Mooney left the game with a hamstring injury, the Falcons didn't appear to be too worried about the team's leading receiver.

While the outcome of this game was lackluster for the Falcons, to say the least, Atlanta's bye week couldn't have come at a better time. The Falcons have a laundry list of injuries to deal with, but Mooney's return to action doesn't appear to be something the team must stress about moving forward.

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Following a knee injury sustained in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, standout cornerback Jaire Alexander has been slowly working back to being 100% healthy again. However, in a clash against the Chicago Bears, Alexander went down in the first half and didn't return for the remainder of the game. This didn't paint a great picture, as it appeared Alexander could've furthered his knee injury, potentially making for a longer rehab period with the season already 11 weeks in.

And while he was able to watch the Packers' field goal block from the sideline, Green Bay has one extra reason to be thankful, as it appears Alexander avoided serious injury to his already banged-up knee, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. From what it looks like, Alexander shouldn't miss significant time.

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone

In an absolute rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone didn't leave this game with as big of a smile as most of his teammates did. In the first half, Anzalone broke his forearm on a routine tackle, likely requiring him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.

After already seeing Aidan Hutchinson's season ended, the Lions' defense takes another blow, losing captain linebacker Anzalone. However, with the timeline given, Anzalone could rejoin the team at a crucial time in the NFL playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Following a matchup between one of the best rivalries the NFL has to offer, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. could be missing some time after suffering a shin contusion in Sunday's meeting with the Baltimore Ravens. Porter left this game twice, both seemingly due to the same injury.

After trying to leave the game for the second time, Porter fell to the ground, requiring assistance from the team's training staff. It's uncertain how severe the star corner's injury is. But, head coach Mike Tomlin didn't seem too worried about Porter's availability heading into a short week of practice ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Browns.

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward, OT Dawand Jones

In a clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns lost two key players on their roster, though one of these players looks to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones suffered a fractured fibula on Sunday, requiring season-ending surgery, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Alongside Jones, star cornerback Denzel Ward's injury appears much less severe. Ward left Sunday's game with a rib and ankle injury, but his designation was considered day-to-day, as Browns fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief.

Baltimore Ravens LB Roquan Smith

Following a tough loss for the Ravens against the Steelers in an AFC North scrum, Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith left the game in the second half and never returned. Head coach John Harbaugh announced to the media that Smith's injury would be monitored, as there were no further updates on the linebacker's hamstring injury.

The Ravens don't suit up again until Monday night, giving Smith and the team time to decide on his designation.

Cincinnati Bengals CB DJ Turner II

After one of the hardest-fought battles of a stacked NFL weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals' season appears to continue stacking on bad news as it's reported that cornerback DJ Turner II's year could be over.

The team worries that Turner suffered a fractured clavicle, which would require season-ending surgery, per Rapoport. With the Bengals suffering loss after loss, losing Turner would be a bigger blow to this team than their defeat on Sunday Night Football.

Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears

On Monday, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan confirmed that running back Tyjae Spears suffered a concussion following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com.

Spears re-joined the team in Week 10 after missing Weeks 7-9 with a nagging hamstring injury. However, the second-year rusher looks to miss more time with a concussion, as Spears can't seem to escape the injury bug this year.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Alexander Mattison

Following a loss against the Miami Dolphins after defeating the Browns the week before, Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison left early with an ankle injury. Mattison would be sidelined for the remainder of the meeting, ending his day after five rushes for 19 yards and three receptions for 50 yards. As of Monday afternoon, the team had no further information regarding Mattison's injury.

Other notable Week 11 injuries

Chicago Bears OL Ryan Bates (concussion), Jacksonville Jaguars C Mitch Morse (eye), Los Angeles Chargers CB Cam Hart (concussion), New England Patriots LB Curtis Jacobs (head), New Orleans Saints C Erik McCoy (groin), Seattle Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (oblique)