The Baltimore Ravens suffered a potentially devastating loss during Sunday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Roquan Smith exited the game with a hamstring injury and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury took place in the fourth quarter after he had already racked up a game-high 13 tackles and two for loss. He was able to make it off the field under his own power, albeit slowly, with the assistance of team medical staff. He also had a short stay in the blue medical tent before being ruled out.

He was subsequently replaced in the lineup by teammate Malik Harrison.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith ran afoul of the NFL

It wasn't long ago that Smith ran afoul of the NFL and was fined for his hit on Chris Godwin during Baltimore's Week Seven victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he appealed the fine on the grounds that it was a hip-drop tackle, and the fine was eventually rescinded.

Godwin wasn't as fortunate, as he suffered a dislocated ankle and required surgery to repair it. Smith later spoke and stated that he never intended to hurt anyone and that he wishes Godwin a quick recovery, via NBC Sports.

“First and foremost, [I’m] wishing a speedy recovery for Godwin,” Smith said. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone, like I’ve said before, but it was a clean tackle. It was just on Monday Night Football, the entire world was watching, and hey, it may look like something, but it wasn’t.

“That was clear that it wasn’t, but speedy recovery to him, and I move on with my day.”

Smith was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and he played the first several years of his NFL career with the team before being traded to the Ravens in 2022.