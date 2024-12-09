There’s good news and bad news. Las Vagas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell avoided a season-ending injury. But the same can’t be said for Jonathan Brooks of the Panthers. Here’s the Week 14 NFL injury report, featuring those guys along with Derek Carr.

Fortunately for O’Connell, his injury diagnosis revealed a bone bruise, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“The initial fear in Las Vegas was that QB Aidan O'Connell had suffered a ligament injury to his knee. However, further testing today revealed it’s just a bone bruise—a much better outcome that gives him a chance to return sooner rather than later.”

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

As for Carr, the Saints signal-caller may have a chance to return, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

#Saints QB Derek Carr did, in fact, suffer a significant fracture in his non-throwing hand, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s expected to miss several weeks.”

Saints head coach Darren Rizzi said he thinks Carr could be back in 2024, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“I don't believe it's going to be an (injured reserve) situation,” Rizzi said. “I think it's going to be a week-to-week situation. We're going to kind of take this day-by-day this week, going to see how this week plays out, but that's really where we are right now.

“He is in the concussion protocol also, he's got to complete the first step of that (Tuesday). So it is a double aspect in terms of dealing with the injuries, so we've got to see what happens there. But this will be a day-to-day this week, and really I think the way it looks, it's going to end up being a week-to-week situation with him.”

What might injured Derek Carr need to do if he returns to the field?

If Carr can play at some point, he will wear a protective device on his left hand.

“It's a good news-bad news situation,” Rizzi said. “The good news is, it's not his throwing hand. The bad news is we're obviously dealing with an injury here that we have to kind of play it by ear with. I'll say this: (Playing an injury to the non-throwing hand has) been done before. It appears at the moment that it's non-surgical, which is a big aspect of it. If it was surgical, we'd be talking about having a different conversation, which is why this is going to remain day-to-day, week-to-week type of thing.

“But it has been done before. I think you guys have seen before where guys have played with (protection for their non-throwing hand). So that's why we're going to kind of discuss the options and see where we're at.”

Carolina Panthers RB Jonathan Brooks injury

As for Brooks, he re-tore his right ACL just three games into his NFL career, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“#Panthers RB Jonathan Brooks re-tore his right ACL on Sunday, coach Dave Canales said. Just awful for Brooks, the first running back drafted back in April. He made his long-awaited NFL debut on Nov. 24, appeared in three games and now faces another long rehab process.”

Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

He is considered day to day after injuring his groin in the loss to the Eagles. Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed the positive outlook, according to pantherswire.com.

“I think he’s day-to-day right now,” he said of Horn. “Checked out pretty good for what we hoped coming out of the game. But again, we just have to take it day by day and kinda see what his availability will be like this week.”

Los Angeles Chargers TE Will Dissly

During a 15-yard catch on the last play of the first half, Dissly suffered a shoulder injury. He did not return to the game.

Los Angeles Rams WR Demarcus Robinson injury

Fortunately for Robinson, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he could be available for Thursday’s game against the 49ers, according to a post on X by Adam Grosbard.

“Rams WR Demarcus Robinson suffered an AC sprain yesterday, Sean McVay says. Added he hopes it doesn't affect his status for 49ers Thursday.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving

The standout player left the game against the Raiders with a back injury. By halftime, the Buccaneers ruled him out for the game. On Monday, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Irving is still getting evaluated, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s tightened up,” Bowles said. “We got to see how it feels. If we can get it loosened up, he should be okay. If not, we’ll see how the week goes.”