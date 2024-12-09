Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks reportedly re-tore his ACL on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Brooks was playing in his third NFL game for the Panthers, and had just returned from the torn ACL he suffered during his last year at the Texas football program. Still, he was the first running back off of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he now will have to recover from tearing his ACL once again.

The Panthers will continue having Chuba Hubbard take the bulk of the carries for them, as he is a long-term piece for the team as well after recently signing an extension. Brooks likely will have to work his way back to return at some point in the 2025 season.

More to come on this story.