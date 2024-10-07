It’s getting closer to the point in the season where injuries start to make more of an impact on the playoff chase. That’s especially true when injuries hit a big name like Houston Texans’ star receiver Nico Collins. Or when the Bills see QB Josh Allen on the turf in pain. Here’s the NFL Week 5 injury roundup, which includes players like Collins, Allen, Aaron Jones, and more.

Collins went out after fireworks. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud, but suffered a hamstring injury on the play and did not return.

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins key piece to puzzle

Stroud didn’t mince words about the importance of Collins, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think he (Nico Collins) is the best receiver in football,” Stroud said. “When he gets out of the game, it definitely is tough on us. A lot of things are predicated towards him and planned for him. I definitely do think we still have a lot of other guys who step up, too. So I thought they did a good job doing that. I thought (Xavier Hutchinson) played solid. Definitely hope Nico is okay and we can get him back as soon as possible. But I definitely know that we have a lot of depth in that room.”

Collins has 567 yards receiving on the season. Even with missing a big chunk of Sunday’s win over the Bills, he’s still on pace for 1,928 yards for the season. Collins totaled 1,297 yards in 2023 with eight touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Ugly. There’s no other way to describe Allen’s day against the Texans. He shockingly completed only 9 of 30 passes for 131 yards. Compounding those numbers, Allen hit his head hard on the field and went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. He returned after missing just one snap.

Both Allen and Bills head coach Sean McDermott seemed to downplay the vicious looking blow to the head, according to the Bills X page via heavy.com.

“Josh is a warrior,” McDermott said. “Took a pretty good hit out there, and came back for his team and his teammates.”

Allen added, “Big shot to the chest. Rolled my ankle. They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in.”

Carolina Panthers LB Jadeveon Clowney

The 11-year veteran injured his shoulder against the Bears and did not return. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it’s next man up, according to panthers.com.

“We all get the same coaching,” Canales said. “We're all at the same walk through, (and) we all go to the same practice (with) the same playbook. Obviously Clowney (is) a tremendous leader, tremendous talent in general. But we got guys across the board that can play ball.”

Chicago Bears OL Teven Jenkins

An ankle injury Jenkins playing time against the Panthers. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins is trending up, according to chicagobears.com.

“Progressing in the right direction (and) we'll see where that goes in the next 48 hours,” Eberflus said.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Dax Hill

Hill will likely miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to espn.com.

“Heartbroken for him,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “”I thought Dax was playing really good football for us. He's worked really hard to get to that position.”

Cincinnati Bengals OT Amarius Mims

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward

A hamstring injury sent Ward to the sidelines for the remainder of the game.

Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland

The second-round selection in this year’s draft went to the locker room against the Steelers and didn’t return.

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton

A first-round selection in this year’s draft, Guyton suffered a knee injury against the Steelers and didn’t return.

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward

An 11-year veteran, Ward reaggravated a groin injury and didn’t return against the Bills.

Indianapolis Colts OG Will Fries

After starting 22 straight games over the last two seasons, Fries got put on IR. He will undergo a surgical procedure for a tibia injury after exiting versus the Jaguars, according to head coach Shane Steichen on espn.com.

Las Vegas Raiders DT Christian Wilkins

The sixth-year veteran suffered a foot injury and could not return against the Broncos.

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

Achane could not return to face the Patriots after suffering a concussion in the first quarter.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland

The fourth-year standout suffered a broken bone in his hand. He is expected to miss time, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones

A hip injury got the better of Jones, and head coach Kevin O’Connell said his fingers are crossed it will be a short-term setback, according to cbsnews.com.

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers downplayed the injury, according to apnews.com.

“I’m definitely banged up,” Rodgers said. “Got my foot caught on a pile there. But just seems to be a low ankle sprain.”

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga

A wrist injury prevented Hufanga from returning against the Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told ninersnations.com it’s too early to get an update.

“He definitely has a wrist (injury),” Shanahan said.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody

Wearing a walking boot after the game, Moody likely won’t be kicking any time soon. Shanahan said Moody suffered a high ankle sprain and will likely miss a few weeks.

Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin

He suffered a shoulder injury with a possible concussion and could not return against the Browns.