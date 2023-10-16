Week 6 in the NFL saw a couple of big-name stars go down with injuries. The San Francisco 49ers lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to an oblique injury and a shoulder injury, the Chicago Bears lost Justin Fields for an uncertain timeline, and the Los Angeles Rams lost Kyren Williams.

With another drove of NFL injuries, here is the Week 6 injury roundup.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey missed a lot of games towards the end of his time with the Carolina Panthers. Since arriving in the Bay, he's managed to stay relatively healthy. He left the field in the 49ers' loss Sunday, then returned shortly after. He didn't say on for long, however, as he went to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Oblique injuries can be annoying and difficult to get over. The team doesn't know exactly what the timeline is, but MRIs should tell the 49ers more soon. For now, he is day-to-day and not expected to miss much time.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel also has his fair share of injury history. He began the year struggling with some minor knee and ankle issues. Samuel then exited Sunday's game early with a shoulder injury before catching a pass. His X-rays returned negative, but the team is still waiting on further testing to evaluate the severity of his injuries. It looks like Samuel may be dealing with a minor AC joint sprain. In that case, he should be fully recovered in a couple of weeks, but Samuel also tends to play through minor injuries.

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He isn't headed for surgery as of now, but the team has been a bit vague about his potential return. Apparently, his hand has significant swelling, and he isn't able to grip the ball. The Bears said grip strength will be the biggest factor for reactivating him. Fields is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders. If he needs surgery, he will miss extended time, but the Bears haven't provided a specific timetable.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He left the game without a boot and had and MRI, which confirmed the sprain. Williams is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Rams don't think this is a long-term injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is very prone to injury. He left Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a back injury and ended up going to the hospital for treatment. The Raiders' concern was that Garoppolo had some internal injuries, but testing ruled that out. The Raiders are fortunate that Garoppolo's injury doesn't seem to serious. His status for Sunday's game against the Bears is still up in the air, as is his return timetable.