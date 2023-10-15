San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey left today's game against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.

Initially, the 49ers listed Christian McCaffrey as questionable to return with the oblique injury. He returned to the game briefly, but then left again and went to the locker room. It is the second significant injury for the 49ers today. They are without Deebo Samuel for the rest of the game against the Browns with a shoulder injury as well.

More to come on this developing story.