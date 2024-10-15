We've got the NFL Week 7 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went a jaw-dropping 13-1 last weekend, with an overall record of 58-34 since Week 1. Furthermore, it even accurately predicted the final score of the Bills-Jets MNF game. Will Madden 25 continue to predict games accurately? Let's find out.

NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 3 6 7 3 19 NO 0 7 0 3 10

The Bo Nix vs. Spencer Rattler Bowl was as exciting as you'd expect. Since both QBs have low ratings in Madden 25, both defenses had no trouble keeping the score low. Fortunately for Denver, they came out on top in this one.

Nix played okay, completing 18 of 31 passes for 183 yards with no interceptions. However, Denver's offense could not score a touchdown, as they had to rely on a pick-six from Patrick Surtain II to stay ahead of New Orleans. Bo Nix did lead the Broncos to four field-goal drives, but one of them came three plays after an Alvin Kamara fumble in the second quarter.

Spencer Rattler played worse, throwing two picks and no touchdowns against a tough Denver defense. Alvin Kamara did score a touchdown, but he also fumbled the ball and only averaged 3.5 yards per carry. By the time they added more points to the board with a field goal, Denver responded with their own FG drive, keeping the game two possessions away.

With the win, Denver advances to 4-3 while New Orleans loses its fifth straight game.

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 7 3 6 19 JAX 3 3 0 7 13

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots stunned Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, but most of the credit can go towards the Patriots defense. The front seven earned a combined 5 sacks on Lawrence, while the defense overall forced three turnovers.

Maye played okay, completing 17 of 29 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. A big chunk of his yards came from a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte (his only catch of the day). Otherwise, he was relatively pedestrian, but efficient enough to get the win,

With Travis Etienne out, The Jaguars run-game struggled. Tank Bigsby only earned 26 yards on just 9 carries. The Jaguars also passed the ball way too much, with Lawrence throwing the ball 36 times. Down 13-6 in the third quarter, Jacksonville felt the need to throw the ball on nearly every play. Lawrence completed 22 of those passes for 286 yards.

But remember those three turnovers we mentioned? Two of those came in the Red Zone. The other happened when Jacksonville was just entering New England territory. Two interceptions from Trevor Lawrence and a fumble from D'Ernest Johnson saw Jacksonville's solid offensive efforts go to waste.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 7 14 7 0 28 MIN 3 7 0 14 24

The undefeated Minnesota Vikings will lose their first game of the season this week against the Lions, according to Madden 25. Despite a monstrous day from Justin Jefferson, Detroit's offense proved too much for Minnesota to handle. However, the Vikings almost found themselves back in this one.

The Lions dominated through the first three quarters, outscoring the Vikings 28-10. Jared Goff found both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams for touchdowns. David Montgomery ran for another two as the Lions balled out in the air and on the ground.

Sam Darnold played poorly until the fourth quarter. He threw a pair of interceptions which watered down his three touchdown performance. Two of those touchdowns went to Justin Jefferson, who caught ten passes for 186 yards.

Minnesota attempted to comeback, but ultimately took too long. By the time they made it 28-24, there was only 1:06 remaining with just one timeout. They missed the onside kick, and Detroit took over the division.

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 7 3 7 17 BUF 10 7 3 7 27

Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak in Week 6, and started a two-game winning streak in Week 7. Thanks to a hot start from the offense, Buffalo never looked back as they beat the Titans 27-17.

Josh Allen threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns. However, he tossed a pick-six to L'Jarius Sneed in the second quarter to make things 10-7. Fortunately for Buffalo, they found the end zone again and made up for their costly mistake.

Will Levis continues to make bone-headed decisions, as he ended the game with one touchdown to two interceptions. He only managed to throw for 209 yards on 35 passing attempts. Tony Pollard had a little success, but the Titans had to abandon the run game in the fourth quarter since they were down two possessions.

With the win, Buffalo goes 5-2 while Tennessee goes 1-5.

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 0 0 3 7 10 IND 7 0 10 3 20

Without Tua Tagovailoa, this Miami offense has struggled. They failed to score any point in the first half during their loss to the Colts. Tyler Huntley did not find the end zone until there was four minutes remaining. Before that point, The Colts had a 20-3 lead.

Indianapolis meanwhile, did okay with Anthony Richardson back under center. The main driving point of their offense was Johnathan Taylor, who earned 103 rushing yards on 21 carries. Taylor also scored the only touchdown in the first half. Indianapolis never had to look back as they basically dominated a QB-less Dolphins team.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 10 3 7 27 ATL 7 14 3 7 31

Perhaps the best game of the week happened in virtual Atlanta, where the Falcons held off the Seahawks. This battle of the birds saw both Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith throw for 300 yards. They also threw a combined five touchdowns in this high-scoring affair.

The first half saw multiple lead changes. First, the Falcons scored before Seattle dropped 10 unanswered points. Atlanta found the end zone again, but so did Seattle when Tyler Lockett caught a 34-yard touchdown pass. Down 17-14 right before the half, Kirk Cousins found WR Drake London for a 24 yard touchdown pass with just 0:18 remaining.

In the second half, both teams slowed down and ran the ball more. Most of Bijan Robinson's 17 carries came in the third quarter. In one stretch, he carried the ball four times in a row, gaining 27 yards in the process. Kenneth Walker III wasn't as successful, but still earned 60 yards on 15 total carries.

But the Seahawks offense took charge when DK Metcalf caught a 9 yard pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Up 27-24 with 3:53, anything was possible. But instead of going to OT, Kirko Chainz orchestrated a touchdown drive and left Seattle just 1:22 left to play with. Because of Kyle Pitts' (yes, you read that right) 3 yard touchdown catch, Atlanta found themselves up by four points.

Geno Smith threw an interception to Jessie Bates III at midfield, and the rest was history.

Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 10 7 10 3 30 GB 0 6 7 10 23

Thanks to a hot start from Houston, the Texans ended up defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. With a 27-13 lead by the fourth quarter, fate was all but-sealed for Green Bay. However, Jordan Love and the Packers still tried to come back, and Houston only ended up winning by one possession.

C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love both played well. Stroud earned 275 passing yards on 25 pass attempts, while Love earned over 300 total yards on 28 passes and four runs. But most of Love's stats came in the second half when the team was down by a lot. Stroud, on the other hand, played great the whole game.

The game ball goes to Stefon Diggs, who caught 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Green Bay had no answer for Diggs as he opened up multiple scoring opportunities for the Texans on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 0 7 7 7 21 CLE 5 6 0 7 18

Down 8-0 in the second quarter, things were looking ugly for the Bengals. Between a safety and an interception, Joe Burrow looked lost in the first 15 minutes of play. But a Tee Higgins touchdown soon alleviated those issues. However, two more Cleveland field goals made things worse for Cincinnati as they were now down 11-7.

But because Cleveland's offense is dogwater this year, they ultimately gave Cincinnati a chance to comeback, which they did. Three field goals to just one offensive touchdown is not good, especially when the defense holds your opponent to just 7 points in the first half. The Browns' offense kept punting, and the Bengals eventually tacked on 21 unanswered points.

Down 21-11, Deshaun Watson did find Jerry Jeudy for a 20 yard touchdown pass. Now, only down 21-18 with 7:19 left, it seemed a comeback for the Browns was now possible. Instead, they missed two fourth down situations on two separate drives as they lost to the Bengals.

With the win, Cincinnati advances to 3-4 while Cleveland goes 1-6.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 14 0 24 NYG 7 0 0 7 14

Saquon Barkley's return to New York was… rather lukewarm. But that didn't matter as the Eagles defeated the Giants. After another slow start, the Birds managed to wake up on offense and take care of business.

Barkley only earned 73 yards on 19 carries, but did also earn 20 yards on two catches. However, he scored no touchdowns, as it was Kenneth Gainwell who scored the only rushing touchdown. Jalen Hurts scored twice in the air, finding Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the win.

Despite taking a 7-0 lead early on, New York's offense was stagnant for most of the game. Daniel Jones did throw for 260 passing yards, but his 1:1 TD:INT ratio was nothing special. Devin Singletary scored a touchdown on the team's first drive, but ended the day with just 3.4 yards per carry. While the Giants' offense struggled, the Eagles went on to score 24 unanswered points.

With the win at Metlife, the Eagles creep closer to the Commanders for top spot in the NFC East.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 3 0 7 13 LAR 0 7 3 7 17

It wasn't pretty, but the Rams earned their second win of the year against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7. The defense dominated Aidan O'Connell, who only ended up completing 16 of 33 pass attempts. Matt Stafford wasn't special, but his two touchdown passes propelled the Rams to victory.

The Raiders started off with a 6-0 lead, which was quickly taken away by a Tutu Atwell touchdown with 1:47 remaining. L.A. extended their lead to four with a quick field goal drive to take a 10-6 lead. Vegas finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter when O'Connell found D.J. Turner for a 7 yard touchdown pass. Up 13-10, it seemed Vegas was back in charge.

But with 5:21 left, Matthew Stafford found Kyren Williams for a three-yard touchdown pass to take the lead again. Fortunately for L.A., they held off the Raiders, ran down the clock, and escaped with a win.

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 3 3 3 3 12 WAS 7 10 3 7 27

The Commanders rebounded from their loss to the Ravens and defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Thanks to a strong defensive effort and big plays from Austin Ekeler, Washington earned a feel-good win on their schedule.

Andy Dalton made it to the red zone four times for Carolina. On all those drives, they ended up scoring a field goal. Had they scored touchdowns instead, we'd be seeing Panthers players celebrate on the virtual sidelines.

Instead, it was Washington's offense who took advantage of their opportunities. Jayden Daniels completed 20 of 26 passes for 187 yards while also running for another 40 on 6 carries. But the big player of the day was Austin Ekeler. He caught 4 passes for 56 yards along with 46 yards on 5 carries. In just nine plays, Ekeler earned over 100 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Washington enjoys a healthy 5-2 start to the season while Carolina drops down to 1-6.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 7 7 3 24 SF 3 7 0 9 19

The Super Bowl LVIII rematch saw Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 24-20. While San Francisco struggled throughout the first three quarters, Kansas City consistently found the end zone in each one. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce eight times for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Kareem Hunt enjoyed himself a solid day. He ran 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Brock Purdy played “Purdy” poorly, throwing only one touchdown to two interceptions in the loss. Deebo Samuel also left the game with an injury, while Christian McCaffrey is set to miss more time. Brandon Aiyuk led all receivers, with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers tried coming back in the fourth quarter, but they were down 24-13 with only 6:03 remaining. After Aiyuk scored, there was only 3:27, and San Francisco missed their two-point attempt.

After a few short runs and a clutch reception from Juju-Smith Schuster, Kansas City found a way to remain undefeated. The 49ers drop to 3-4, but the NFC West Race is still close.

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 3 10 3 19 PIT 0 10 0 7 17

Davante Adams' first game as a Jet was interesting, but it didn't seem to help as New York's defense helped them win again. Adams caught four passes for 71 yards, including a nice 26 yard reception in the third quarter. But Aaron Rodgers favored Garrett Wilson, who caught 6 passes for 86 yards. But although these numbers look great, The Jets were forced to go for a field goal on five occasions.

Greg Zuerlein earns the game ball for converting four of five field goals, two of which were 50+ yards. For some reason, the Jets offense played terribly once they entered Steelers' territory. Give some credit to T.J. Watt, who earned 2.5 sacks in the game. Overall, the Steelers' front seven forced four total sacks.

The Steelers also did a good job of containing the run. Breece Hall ran 19 times for just 39 yards, as he was tackled five times for a loss. However, their good defensive efforts were put to waste when Justin Fields and the offense failed to score 20 points. Fields did well enough not to turn over the ball, but he was inaccurate (57% of passes completed) and inefficient on the ground (8 carries for 24 yards).

With the win, the Jets move up to 3-4 while Pittsburgh drops down to 4-3.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 14 7 14 7 42 TB 7 0 7 14 28

A grand offensive performance from the Raven saw them surge past the Buccaneers in week 7. It started off with Deonte Harty scoring a kick return touchdown on the opening kick-off. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers scored in 7 quick plays, but Baltimore responded with another touchdown of their own. Overall, the Ravens ended up taking a commanding 21-7 lead at half.

Things continued to work in Baltimore's favor in the third quarter, as Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Zay Flowers. Up 35-14, things were already over in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers did score two touchdowns in garbage time, but Baltimore also scored again when Derrick Henry ran 16 yards into the end zone. It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay as the Ravens now look like the best team in the league.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 7 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 7 10 0 20 AZ 7 0 0 0 7

Lastly, the Chargers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 by a score of 20-7. The Cardinals scored a touchdown on their opening drive. Marvin Harrison caught a 31 yard touchdown pass on a drive where James Conner already ran for 24 yards on two carries. Things were looking great for Arizona.

Then, the Chargers' defense woke up, shutting down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert and the offense slowly took the lead and built upon it. They ended up scoring 20 unanswered points as they defeated the Cardinals.

While not a spectacular game, the Chargers' defense continues to look impressive with Jim Harbaugh. But we'll need to see more from Herbert, who only eclipsed the 200 yard mark for only the second time this season.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 7 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how Madden 25 performs. But for now, we hope this scratches the itch of waiting for the next game to start.

