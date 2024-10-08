We've got the NFL Week 6 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went a season-low 6-8 last weekend, with an overall record of 45-33 since Week 1. Can the game rebound and do a better job of predicting the week six games? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 10 0 7 3 20 SEA 3 0 0 14 17

The 49ers finally win their first divisional battle after going 0-2 in their first two NFC West battles. They started off strong, scoring on their first two offensive positions. However, they weren't able to find the end zone again until the third quarter. Thankfully, the defense managed to contain Geno Smith and the Hawks, who couldn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Jake Moody later converted a 46 yard field goal to put the team ahead 20-10, and the Seahawks didn't manage to score again until there were three seconds left. With the win, San Francisco evens out their record (3-3) while Seattle loses three straight.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 10 3 6 26 CHI 7 0 7 7 21

The Jaguars were the last winless team in the NFL, but now they're on a two-game winning streak, thanks to their win over Chicago. The defense forced two critical turnovers, both of which led to touchdowns. Without them the Jaguars' offense was only able to muster up four field goal drives.

Caleb Williams and the Bears, meanwhile, actually looked like the better team, if not for those turnovers. Williams threw for two touchdowns, but also threw an interception in the second quarter when the team was at the Jaguars' 33 yard-line. In the quarter before, D'Andre Swift fumbled on the beginning of their second drive when they were already up 7-0.

Chicago almost made up for it with a better second half performance. However, they ultimately failed to come back and defeat the Jaguars, who never lost the lead in this one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 0 10 7 24 NO 0 7 7 7 21

In the first half, neither the Buccaneers or Saints' offenses did anything spectacular. Both Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr ended up throwing two interceptions each in what was a pretty defensive contest. But in the second half, everything turned upside down.

The Buccaneers, who were limited to just one touchdown in the first half, managed to score two, along with a field goal that ended up helping them win. First HB Bucky Irving found the end zone on a 12-yard carry, helping the Buccaneers take a 14-7 lead. As the team was up 17-14 in the second quarter, Baker Mayfield found Mike Evans for a 16 yard touchdown pass.

Up 24-14, Tampa Bay never had to look back, although Rashid Shaheed did score on a 39-yard touchdown reception with just 0:49 left. With the loss, New Orleans has now lost four straight since starting 2-0. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking to stay on pace with the Falcons.

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 0 3 7 7 17 BAL 14 10 7 0 31

Although we hope for a much more exciting matchup in real life, Madden 25 seems to think the Ravens will walk all over the Commanders on Sunday. In fact, it was the Ravens who took command almost immediately, jumping to a 14-0 lead early. By the end of the first half, Baltimore already had a 24-3 lead.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense picked up in the second half, but always remained two or more possessions behind for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson threw for over 270 yards, along with 78 rushing yards on 10 carries. Rashod Bateman also popped off, catching 6 passes for 103 yards. He caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, which put the Ravens up 31-10 at the time.

With the win, the Ravens win four straight after starting the year 0-2. Washington's impressive four-game win streak comes to an end.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 7 14 0 14 35 GB 7 7 14 10 38

Both offenses played extremely well in a game with virtually no defense.. Jordan Love and Kyler Murray threw for a combined six touchdowns and 608 yards with no turnovers in this contest.

Arizona won the first half, leading 21-14. But Green Bay took back control of the game, when they scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 28-21 lead.

However, Kyler Murray found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 56 yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. The Packers were unable to score on their next drive, so they were forced to go for field goal. Up just 31-28, Green Bay's defense needed to make a stop… and they didn't. Kyler Murray found Michael Wilson for a 24 yard touchdown pass to take a 35-31 lead.

Needing a touchdown with 4:00+ minutes left, Jordan Love orchestrated a game-winning drive. He found rising TE Tyler Kraft for a 9 yard touchdown pass with just 1:12 remaining. But only up 38-35, things were still close. However, Green Bay's defense finally earned the stop they needed when Trey McBride fumbled on a crucial third down.

With the win, the Packers go 4-2 while Arizona goes 2-4.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 3 3 7 7 20 TEN 3 7 3 3 16

Colts' QB Anthony Richardson seems optimistic that he'll play in Week 6, so we started him. And the result was an ugly win over Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans.

Down 10-6 at half, Indianapolis' offense produced some of the first numbers I'd ever seen in a simulation. Jonathan Taylor only produced 23 yards on his first 13 carries. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson only had 79 yards on 6 completions out of 16 attempts. He also threw a jaw-dropping three interceptions in the first half alone.

Thankfully for the Colts, Tennessee only managed to score once after all three of those turnovers. Will Levis threw his own “bone-headed” interception shortly after Richardson's third, leading to a Colts' field goal at the end of the half.

The second half did not prove much better, but the Colts offense did manage to score a touchdown. Taylor found an opportunity and earned a 26-yard touchdown run. But Tennessee's two straight FG drives put them back on top 16-13.

Fortunately for the Colts, they scored a punt return touchdown with 5:21 remaining. WR Josh Downs returned the kick for 66 yards, helping the Colts take a 20-16 lead. And with that, they even out their record and go 3-3.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 3 7 10 3 23 NE 0 0 7 0 7

Houston's offense wasn't amazing, but they got the job done in Foxborough. However, much of the credit goes to the defense, which held New England to just seven points. Jacoby Brissett struggled, only completing 57% of his passes for just 178 yards and only one touchdown. He threw an interception, and fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter.

The Texans' D also limited Rhamondre Stevenson, who only earned 30 yards on 12 carries. He did earn 33 yards on two catches but was otherwise non-existent throughout the day. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud really seemed to connect with Dalton Schultz. He found the Tight End 8 times for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win. Houston now ends up 5-1 while the Patriots go 1-5.

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 0 0 7 14 PHI 3 10 6 10 29

An early Bye week proved beneficial for the Eagles, who saw the return of AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Lane Johnson. And yet, they only managed to score just 13 points in the first half. At the very least, they managed to actually score points in the first quarter of a game since December 31st, 2023.

Cleveland's offense did not fare much better. They looked good on their first drive when Amari Cooper scored on a 13-yard touchdown reception. But they never found the end zone again until the fourth quarter. During that time, the Eagles scored 19 unanswered points and take a 22-7 lead.

After the Browns' scored to make it 22-14, Philadelphia responded with their own TD drive. Saquon Barkley broke off for a 64-yard touchdown run, helping the Eagles take a two-possession lead once again. And that was all she wrote as Philly earns a win after the Bye. Cleveland goes 1-5.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 0 7 7 21 DEN 3 3 3 0 9

The bye week did favors for L.A., who snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over their divisional rival. While the offense didn't play amazingly, the defense played as expected and held Bo Nix down. Nix only ended up completing 9 of 23 passes for just 101 yards. He actually left the game briefly with an injury, and Zach Wilson stepped in for a few plays.

Up 14-9 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers needed a touchdown to put this game away. Thankfully, Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnston on a 25-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-9 lead. J.K. Dobbins also played well, earning 96 total yards and one touchdown on 18 total touches. With the win, the Chargers end a three game winning streak for the Broncos.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 7 7 3 17 LV 0 7 3 0 10

Although we don't know how the starting QB for the Raiders is this weekend, we rolled wit Gardner Minshew II. Since he has a higher rating, he gives the Raiders a better chance of winning than Aidan O'Connell.

Once again, the Steelers' defense helped the team claim victory, this time over the Las Vegas Raiders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers ended up being the first to score. Najee Harris ran for a 5-yard score and eight plays later, the Raiders had a touchdown of their own. Minshew found Brock Bowers for a 24 yard touchdown pass and things were tied up again.

In the second half, things looked more or less the same. However, another TD run from Harris put Pittsburgh ahead for the rest of the game. Although Las Vegas responded with a field goal right after, the Steelers had a 14-10 lead. They managed to tack on another field goal, but the defense did the all of the heavy lifting.

With the win, the Steelers snap a two-game losing streak while delivering the Raiders a two-game losing streak of their own.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 14 10 3 34 CAR 0 7 0 7 14

Kirk Cousins followed up a 500-yard performance with a 337 yard performance against the Carolina Panthers. He also threw three touchdowns, two which went to Drake London. The Falcons managed to take a 21-0 lead before Carolina put their first points on the board.

Andy Dalton remained the starter, but it looks like he won't keep that job long. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Furthermore, his last touchdown came in garbage time, when the team was down 31-7.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense fired off on all cylinders. In addition to Cousins and London, Bijan Robinson earned 88 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also caught 2 passes for 12 yards, helping him surpass the 100-yard mark in the day. Robinson also scored a touchdown in the second quarter, which put Atlanta up 14-7.

With the win, the Falcons go 4-2 while Carolina goes 1-5.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL DET 3 10 10 7 3 33 DAL 14 3 3 10 0 30

The best game of the weekend saw the Lions and Cowboys duke it out into overtime. The Cowboys dominated in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns while limiting Detroit to a field goal. Ceedee Lamb was the driving force of the offense, earning 176 yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions. But Prescott also found other receivers as he surpassed 375 passing yards.

The Lions bounced back in the second quarter, cutting the lead down to just four points (17-13). They continued to contain the Cowboys' offense as they scored another 10 points to take a 23-20 lead. Then, Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 33 yard touchdown pass to make it 30-20.

However, the Cowboys made the most of the remaining eight minutes, scoring 10 unanswered points in the process. a 15-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Tolbert with 1:22 remaining helped the Cowboys tie it up. And in overtime, they were set to receive the ball.

Unfortunately, Brandon Aubrey missed a 55 yard field goal, and Detroit took advantage of the situation. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a combined 42 yards as Detroit made a FG of their own to win the game. The Lions go 4-1 while Dallas drops down to 3-3.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 0 7 7 14 28 NYG 10 3 8 0 21

On the verge of going 1-5, the Cincinnati Bengals manage to come back and defeat the New York Giants, 28-20. Down 10-0 at the end of the first, things were looking bleak for the Bengals. But Joe Burrow found his favorite target, Ja'Marr Chase for a 31 yard touchdown pass. Unfortunately for them, New York managed to waste a ton of clock on a field goal drive, extending their lead 13-7.

Both teams scored in the third quarter. Zack Moss's 21 yard run into the end zone helped Cincinnati take their first lead of the day. But Devin Singletary soon found the end zone himself, helping the Giants reclaim their lead. Daniel Jones connected with Darius Slayton on the two-point conversion, helping them take a 21-14 lead.

The tables turned in the fourth quarter, as the Bengals locked in to score two unanswered touchdowns. On the first, Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 17 yard pass. And after a quick three-and-out, he found Chase again, this time for 28 yards. But with just a one possession lead and 12:48 left, anything could've happened. Fortunately for Bengals fans, nothing happened.

With the win, the Bengals earn their second victory of the season as both teams go 2-4.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 6 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 3 17 0 3 23 NYJ 3 7 7 3 20

In their first game without HC Robert Saleh, the Jets lose a close game to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, who snapped a two-game losing streak, won thanks to a last-second field goal from Tyler Bass.

Aaron Rodgers struggled, completing 20 of 42 passes for only 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Breece Hall wasn't much help either, as he only earned 45 yards on 14 carries.

Josh Allen didn't fare much better, as he also turned the ball over on a fumble in the third quarter. But Buffalo's offense did enjoy a strong second quarter. The 17 points they scored there ultimately helped the team win the game. It also helped the Bills force the Jets to pass more often in the second half, where they seemingly abandoned the run game.

However, New York managed to tie it up with just 3:23 left. They were limited to just a field goal, despite it being 4th & 2 at the NYJ 5. And with plenty of time and two timeouts, Buffalo moved down the field with ease. Tyler Bass' 38 yard field goal helped Buffalo win the game and delivered New York their third loss in a row.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 6 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how the game's results compare to the real ones this week. Regardless, we're just glad to watch some football as we head closer to the midseason mark.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.