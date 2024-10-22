We've got the NFL Week 8 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 10-5 in its predictions, with an overall record of 68-39 since week 1. Will Madden 25 continue to predict NFL games accurately? Let's find out as we simulate week 8 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 7 7 0 10 24 LAR 0 7 3 0 10

After losing their first game of the season, the Vikings recover with a two-possession victory over the Rams. Minnesota never lost their lead as they held off a struggling Rams team.

Aaron Jones was the key factor to victory, as he ran the ball 24 times for 125 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, which put the Vikings up 24-10. Justin Jefferson caught a pair of touchdown passes as he gained 75 yards on the day. Sam Darnold only threw for 190 yards, but his three touchdowns and no interceptions helped the Vikings offense play a clean game.

Matt Stafford, on the other hand, threw two picks and no touchdowns in the loss. Kyren Williams scored the team's only touchdown but left the game due to injury. Blake Corum took over and had seven carries for 35 yards. However, L.A. abandoned their run game in the fourth quarter when they were down two scores.

With the win, the Vikings go 6-1 as L.A. drops to 2-5.

Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 14 7 3 31 JAX 3 7 0 7 17

The Packers took care of business in Jacksonville as they defeated the Jaguars 31-17. Between an effective offensive game plan and good defensive adjustments, Green Bay walked away with an easy victory.

Jordan Love threw four touchdown passes, with Romeo Dubs and Jayden Reed catching a pair of touchdowns each. Love also passed for more than 350 yards as Jacksonville's defense struggled throughout the contest. The run game was fairly underutilized. as Josh Jacobs saw 11 carries for 51 yards.

But the Jaguars, despite playing better in London last week, failed to keep that momentum. Trevor Lawrence only threw for 221 yards on 35 attempts, and scored just one touchdown throughout the game. And besides a 40 yard touchdown run, Tank Bigsby only earned 22 yards on eight more carries. Overall, the Jaguars were simply outplayed and out-coached in this one.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 7 7 7 3 24 MIA 7 10 0 10 27

Tua Tagovailoa's return sparked a return for the Miami Dolphins offense. Tyreek Hill returned to form with 9 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. On the team's first drive, he caught a 51 yard touchdown pass. Later on in the second, he caught another for 43. Jaylen Waddle even saw a few targets, catching 4 passes for 63 yards.

The Cardinals kept it close though, scoring a touchdown in the first three quarters of the game. Kyler Murray found Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone before the first half ended to make it 17-14. Then, Murray found Tre McBride for a 12-yard touchdown pass on their opening drive in the third quarter.

De'Von Achane helped the Dolphins regain their lead when he broke off for a 21-yard touchdown run. And although the Cardinals tied it back up with a field goal, Miami was left with 5:43 to take the lead. After an efficient offensive drive that took 4:44 off the clock, Jason Sanders converted a 29 yard field goal.

Murray and the Cardinals managed to make it to the Dolphins' 43. However, he threw an interception to Jordan Poyer, and Miami went home victorious. Can the Dolphins turn things around this year?

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 10 7 3 23 NE 0 0 0 14 14

The Jets earn their first win under head coach Aaron Rodg-, I mean, Jeff Ulbrich. Overall, the Jets earned a win in a game that ended up getting too close at one point.

New York didn't score their first touchdown until there was 3 minutes left in the second quarter. Rodgers found TE Tyler Conklin for a 6-yard touchdown pass to help the team extend their lead to 13-0. The Jets scored another touchdown about halfway through the third quarter when Breece Hall blasted off for a 19 yard touchdown run.

Up 20-0 in the fourth quarter, the Jets seemingly had things under control. However, Drake Maye just decided to turn into Tom Brady for like five minutes. In two back-to-back drives, Maye completed 11 of 11 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Now, the Patriots were only down by 6 points with 5:03 remaining.

Unfortunately for them, the Jets orchestrated an effective time-wasting drive in which Greg Zuerlein ended things with a 45 yard field goal. With 0:22 left, Maye threw three incomplete passes as the Patriots' comeback attempt failed.

FYI: Davante Adams caught four passes for 49 yards.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 7 7 7 28 CLE 3 10 3 0 16

The long-awaited Jameis Winston era is here, as he started against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the magic of having the league's funniest player under center wore off in the second half of this contest.

Overall, the Browns' offense wasn't terrible in the first half, scoring 13 points and committing no turnovers. However, they failed to finish drives and resorted to field goals often. Winston ended the day completing 18 passes on 27 attempts for 226 yards and no touchdowns and one interception. Nick Chubb scored the team's only touchdown, but otherwise played okay (59 yards on 16 carries).

Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense managed to score a touchdown in each quarter of the game. Derrick Henry turned in another 100-yard rushing performance and a touchdown. Lamar Jackson also tossed three touchdowns which went to three different receivers (Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor).

The Browns kept it close in the first half, but ultimately collapsed in the second. They once again failed to score 20 points this year as the Steelers and Ravens break ahead in the AFC North race.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 7 3 21 31 CIN 14 7 10 7 38

Madden seems to be catching on to the fact that the Eagles can't score in the first quarter. In fact, the team hasn't scored a touchdown in the first quarter since 2023. The Bengals took advantage of the situation and dropped 14 unanswered points on them. Joe Burrow dominated the Eagles' secondary as he threw for over 300 yards along with three touchdown passes.

The Eagles finally scored their first touchdown of the game when Saquon Barkley broke out for a 27 yard touchdown run. While it was a great score, it gave the Bengals 2:08 in the half to score. With three timeouts and a two-minute warning, Cincinnati found the end zone in just seven plays.

In the third quarter, the Bengals continued to put the hurt on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense. Hurts threw a pick six to LB Germaine Pratt and the Bengals took a 28-7 lead. Two field goals later, and the Bengals were up 31-10.

However, the Eagles' offense mounted an impressive comeback attempt that fell flat. Two plays in the fourth quarter, Hurts found AJ Brown for a 64 yard touchdown pass. After a quick three-and-out, Hurts found the end zone again with a 28 yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith.

Up just 31-24 now, the Bengals offense was able to calmly face the pressure. Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a 13-yard touchdown pass with just 6:41 remaining to take a 38-24 lead.

The Eagles responded with another score (another TD for Brown), but they missed the Onside Kick. And with that, the Bengals survive a scary comeback attempt.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 0 10 3 7 20 HOU 10 7 7 7 31

Last time these two teams faced, it was a battle until the end. But this time Houston managed to take a good lead and never look back as they beat the Colts.

C.J. Stroud played much better than last week, earning 255 passing yards on 29 attempts. Joe Mixon saw less action, but still earned 71 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs also saw plenty of targets, catching the ball six times for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Richardson continues to play poorly as a passer, but made a few big plays with his feet. In the second quarter, he ran 16-yards into the end zone for the Colts' first touchdown of the day. But at the end of the day, he only completed 55% of his passes for 153 yards and an interception. He made up for this with 10 carries for 79 yards and a score.

Up 17-10 at half, the Texans scored a touchdown to open up the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter they scored again to take a 31-13 lead. Houston advances to 6-2 while the Colts go 4-4.

Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 7 3 3 13 DET 3 21 7 3 34

After an ugly first quarter, the Lions routed the Tennessee Titans 34-13. All the action from this game came in the second quarter when Detroit scored three touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Mason Rudolph was also sacked four times in the first half alone, helping the Lions get the ball back often.

The second quarter saw Lions' QB Jared Goff throw two touchdown passes. One went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, while the other went to Jahmyr Gibbs. Even without wideout Jameson Williams, the Lions' offense played efficiently.

The Titans, on the other hand, played poorly. Mason Rudolph continues to lead this team in Will Levis' absence, and to honor the QB, he's been making some bone-headed turnovers. Rudolph threw two interceptions to just one touchdown in the ugly loss. And with the loss, the Titans drop to 1-6. Detroit, meanwhile, stays ahead in the NFC North race.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 10 3 7 6 26 TB 0 7 0 7 14

Without their top two receivers, the Buccaneers struggled against the Atlanta Falcons. The last time these two met, it was a shootout. Now, the Falcons walked all over the Buccaneers to rebound from an ugly loss. However, the Buccaneers' defense still kept it close through the first half. They limited the Falcons to just 13 points, but their offense only produced seven of their own.

But in the second half the Falcons extended their lead with a 15 yard TD run from Bijan Robinson. Strangely, they opted not to go for two and proceeded with the extra point.

The fourth quarter saw the Falcons score yet another touchdown, and this time they did go for two. Not sure why this happened, but they missed their attempt, nevertheless. However, with a 26-7 lead, the Falcons pretty much had things under control. Baker Mayfield scored one last touchdown in garbage time, as things look grim for Tampa Bay.

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL NO 3 3 3 0 0 9 LAC 3 3 0 3 6 15

Perhaps the greatest game of the week saw the New Orleans Saints and the Chargers go into OT after a zero-touchdown, six field goal performance. Seriously, both teams scored three field goals apiece as this game went into Overtime.

Justin Herbert and Spencer Rattler only completed a combined 33 passes out of 68 total attempts and 322 yards. All scoring drives typically relied on penalties or the occasional big play. Ladd McConkey returned a kick for 56 yards on one drive, while Alvin Kamara bursted for a 42 yard run on another. But no matter what happened afterwards, the special teams unit were the ones finishing drives.

Thanks to a 33-yard field goal from Blake Grupe with 0:03 remaining, this game went to Overtime. And suddenly, for no reason, the Chargers' offense woke up. Well, it was mainly J.K. Dobbins, who earned three straight runs of 12+ yards. Herbert found Will Dissly just a few plays later for a 10 yard touchdown pass as the Chargers send the Saints back to New Orleans on a sour note.

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Chargers rebound with their playoff hopes intact.

Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 10 7 3 10 30 SEA 7 3 10 7 27

The Buffalo Bills survive a close game against the Seattle Seahawks that was hard fought until the end. At first, things looked good for Buffalo, who was leading 17-7 at the two-minute warning. But a quick FG drive from the Seahawks kept things close. Then, Seattle opened up the third quarter with another score, a touchdown this time.

At that point, the two teams traded field goals as it was 20-20 to start the fourth. Both teams managed to find end zone again, but the Bills were fortunate to have the last laugh when they drove down the field in the final two minutes. After a few 1st downs, Tyler Bass converted the game-winning, 35 yard field goal.

Overall, Josh Allen and Geno Smith both played well, throwing two touchdowns each. Amari Cooper seems to be enjoying his new home, as he caught five passes for 62 yards and a score. And both RBs, Kenneth Walker III and James Cook, averaged over 4.3 yards per carry. Both offenses played well, but Buffalo's was better enough to escape with a victory.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 0 7 7 21 WAS 3 7 0 7 17

Although the Commanders are hopeful that Jayden Daniels will start this week, we rested him because why risk injuring the (potential) franchise QB? But Washington did miss their signal-caller, as Marcus Mariota struggled to take over. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. If it were not for Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders would've never scored. Ekeler caught 4 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson Jr. ran 16 times for 79 yards and a score.

Caleb Williams didn't play much better, completing just 16 of 32 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. However, he did make the game-winning score, but more on that later.

For most of the game, the Bears relied on their run-game. D'Andre Swift carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. But he also fumbled the ball twice, and one of those fumbles led to a Washington touchdown that put them ahead 17-14. To his defense, the Bears would run with Swift five times in a row before giving him a break.

Fortunately for Chicago, Caleb Williams came through with a game-winning touchdown drive. He ultimately found D.J. Moore for a 23 yard touchdown pass with just 1:09 remaining to win the game. And with that, the Bears advance to 5-2 on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 6 3 7 23 LV 0 3 3 0 6

The Chiefs had no problem beating a struggling Raiders' team. But despite the win, the Chiefs' offense played poorly due to their run-game. Kareem Hunt ended up getting just 48 yards on 17 carries. Chiefs' receivers also dropped a total of five catches, and Travis Kelce left the game with an injury. Rookie WR Xavier Worthy played okay as he caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders' offense was bad, to say the least. Gardner Minshew and the offense was unable to score a single touchdown as the Chiefs sacked the signal-caller six times. Overall, this was a pretty boring matchup as the Chiefs remain undefeated.

Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 3 0 0 7 10 DEN 7 3 6 7 23

The Broncos' defense continues to carry this team as they defeat the Panthers 23-10. Carolina did not find the end zone until there were seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. And although Bo Nix still struggled under center, the offense did put up three touchdown drives.

Things looked okay for the Panthers, who scored a field goal on their opening drive. Then, the defense forced a quick stop, though the offense failed to move down the field again. Then, chaos ensued, as the Broncos proceeded to score 23 unanswered points. One of those touchdowns came just two plays after Andy Dalton threw an interception in the third quarter.

Nix completed 62% of his passes for just 169 and zero touchdowns, but he didn't commit any turnovers either. Javonte Williams carried the Broncos offense, earning 82 yards and three touchdown on 15 carries.

With the win, Denver advances to 5-3 as their playoff chances increase. While the Panthers' season isn't techincally over, it might be time to start thinking about the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 14 7 7 7 35 SF 0 7 0 6 13

Without Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers had no offense whatsoever. Their only scores came in the two minute warnings of the 2nd and fourth quarter. We even decided to start George Kittle, who we started out of pity despite the fact that he's dealing with a foot sprain.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense finally took the opportunity to earn a feel-good win. The 2024 season has not been a great one for them. But a win here on the road against an NFC opponent helps alleviate some of the pain.

Dak Prescott played well against the 49ers' defense, but it was mostly due to the three turnovers forced by Dallas' defense. Still, Prescott threw three touchdowns, two of which went to CeeDee Lamb. Rico Dowdle even ran for a 17 yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, which put the team up 35-7.

Overall, not much else to say here, other than that the 49ers really need to see their star players come back soon.

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 0 0 0 0 PIT 7 10 7 0 24

The Pittsburgh Steelers shut out the New York Giants, who've now only scored a combined 10 points in the last three games. Daniel Jones completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary only averaged 2.6 yards per carry on 14 attempts.

Russell Wilson wasn't as explosive as he was the week before. However, he scored one touchdown and avoided turning the ball over. Besides, with a 17-0 lead at half, the Steelers mainly focused on running the ball. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran for a combined 153 yards on 36 carries. The Steelers dominated time of possession, having the ball for 39 minutes compared to the Giants' 21. With the win, the Steelers look to be one of the toughest teams in the AFC.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 8 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing how accurate Madden 25's is this weekend. We also hope to see another action-packed week full of exciting matchups.

