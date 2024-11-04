Not a week passes by in an NFL season without bodies getting hurt. Football remains a violent sport, and Week 9 was no different from the others, with several players suffering injuries of varying extents. With that said, here is an NFL injury roundup involving some of the biggest names in the league during Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Falcons WR Drake London

London scored a touchdown on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons versus the Dallas Cowboys at home, but he appeared to suffer a hip injury while making the catch in the end zone during the opening period. He was labeled questionable to return at first before getting ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hip pointer.

Before he exited the field for good, London had 27 receiving yards on two catches and two targets. On the season, the former USC Trojans star wideout has 552 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears dropped to .500 with a 4-4 record following a 29-9 loss in Glendale on Sunday at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. It looked as though their day got worse when they saw starting quarterback Caleb Williams limping off the field late in the contest.

However, Williams later assured Bears fans after the game that he did not suffer anything worth losing sleep over. Against the Cardinals, the top pick at the 2024 NFL draft went 22-of-41 for 217 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

It was a terrible Week 9 for the Dallas Cowboys, as they not only suffered their third loss in a row to drop to 3-5 but also saw their expensive quarterback Dak Prescott get added into NFL injury news after he suffered a hamstring injury in Dallas’ 27-21 road loss to Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter and was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Cooper Rush would likely serve as Dallas’ starting QB in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles if Prescott would need time to recover from his injury. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs signal-caller had 133 passing yards and a touchdown on 18-of-24 completions in the loss to Atlanta.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

As if Prescott’s injury was not enough to torment the Cowboys, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared to aggravate an upper-body issue in the fourth quarter when he landed on his right shoulder while trying to catch a touchdown. Although Lamb was able to return to the game late after initially being labeled questionable, he is reportedly going to have an MRI amid a right AC joint issue, per Todd Archer of ESPN. Lamb only had a total of 47 receiving yards on eight catches and 12 targets in the Falcons game.

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans held their collective breath when star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. appeared to suffer a lower-body injury that forced him to enter the blue tent during last Thursday’s matchup against the New York Jets.

The good news for the Texans was that Anderson was able to return to the field shortly thereafter. Anderson being healthy enough to re-appear on the field against the Jets was among the few encouraging moments in that game for Houston, which lost to Aaron Rodgers and company, 21-13. Anderson, who is in his second year in the NFL, has already surpassed his rookie season total of 7.0 sacks this year, as he has 7.5 sacks (and counting) after nine games in the 2024 campaign.

Saints WR Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave suffered yet another concussion in his football career. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game between New Orleans and the Carolina Panthers, Olave was carted off the field after taking a big hit from Xavier Woods. This is the fifth concussion for Olave dating back to his days with the Ohio State Buckeyes, per Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune.

Olave was taken to the hospital, with his brother later sharing an optimistic update about the wideout.

“Bro just called, he's up and active🙏🏾,” shared Josh Olave on X (formerly Twitter).

Through eight games in the 2024 NFL season, Olave has 400 receiving yards and a touchdown on 32 receptions.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles stayed hot, as they eked out a 2823 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at home. But it did not go entirely smoothly for Philly, as they found themselves on NFL injury news, with wide receiver A.J. Brown going down with a knee issue in the third quarter that forced him out of the remainder of the game.

The good news for the Eagles is that Brown didn’t seem to suffer a serious injury, and can be expected to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys. The 27-year-old Brown has 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches in 2024.