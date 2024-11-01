The Houston Texans are on the road amid an intense Thursday Night Football showdown with the New York Jets. The game was tied with just a few minutes left in the first quarter; however, the Texans were hit a concerning injury on star defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during the first quarter and went directly into the blue medical tent, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Hopefully, the injury is not too serious, and can make a safe return to the field.

On the season, Anderson has amassed 20 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks, the latter of which ranks him third in the NFL. He has been an integral part of the Texans' defense.

Thankfully, Will Anderson Jr. has stout support if his injury lingers. Henry To'oTo'o leads the team in tackles with a total of 46. Meanwhile, Calen Bullock leads Houston in interceptions (3).

The Texans entered Thursday night's Jets matchup with a 6-2 record compared to New York's 2-6 record. Still, Houston must stay on its toes.

The Jets made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday to boost themselves up. New York is without the services of Allen Lazard but still has veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Houston will do everything in their power to slow Rodgers and the hungry Jets defense down.

Meanwhile, CJ Stroud be will sure to maintain a strong presence. Through the first part of the 2024 season, Stroud has amassed 1,948 passing yards (seventh in the NFL) and 11 TDs. He looks to continue and help Houston stay towards the top of the AFC South despite injuries to the team's wide receiver lineup. Towards the second of the quarter of Thursday's matchup, Stroud totaled 84 passing yards.

It will be interesting to see how Houston fares as they progress throughout the game and prepare to enter the challenging month of November that lies ahead of them.