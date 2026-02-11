The NFL Free Agency period brings forth coveted edge rushers in the 2026 market. Teams can aggressively pursue names like Jaelan Phillips one month from now. Although there's hope the Philadelphia Eagles can lure him back.

But we're thinking about the places that fit Phillips in the event Philly goes another direction.

Anything can still happen during free agency. Phillips is vocal about hoping he receives a contract extension. But his current production points to him earning a hefty payday elsewhere.

The 26-year-old remains youthful with untapped potential. Hence why he'll be highly wanted in this free agency cycle. Especially from teams itching for a Super Bowl run — including two contenders mentioned among this trio of possible Phillips destinations.

Jaelan Phillips can team with returning All-Pro in NFC

The San Francisco 49ers catapults into the picture here.

Let's rewind back three offseasons ago: S.F raided the Eagles before in signing Javon Hargrave to boost the interior pass rush.

General manager John Lynch can attempt something similar in pursuing another beloved Eagles star. All in the name of giving Nick Bosa some help.

Furthermore, Bosa's knee health remains in question amid his second ACL tear. Opposite edge rusher Mykel Williams is one more coming back from his own torn ACL that occurred in Week 9.

Phillips becomes an “ace in the hole” option if Bosa or Williams aren't ready by training camp. And then can form a wicked edge rush trio from there.

Phillips can stay east, but head to Buffalo

Joey Bosa and his Buffalo Bills situation comes into play here.

Bosa can still re-sign even if means taking a pay cut. The 30-year-old managed to bring a relentless streak even in limited duty for the Bills. Buffalo remains immensely talented even after dismissing Sean McDermott following the latest postseason debacle.

Phillips, however, presents an even younger edge rush option for general manager Brandon Beane.

Adding the Eagles free agent instills youth and athleticism at the edge rush spot. Beane and incoming head coach Joe Brady will need to scrutinize what direction they want to go in with the pass rush department.

Keeping Bosa boosts the experience in the defensive room. But the Bills now must deal with rising superstar Drake Maye twice a year. Buffalo can look to get younger and faster at edge rusher — swinging the door open for Phillips to join.

Southern California homecoming for Phillips?

While he starred for the Miami Hurricanes before joining the Dolphins, the 6-foot-5 defender made his mark in Southern California.

Phillips rose to five-star recruit out of Redlands before briefly committing to UCLA — and shined outside of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The Bolts present the best scenario of the two L.A. representatives for multiple reasons. One involves Khalil Mack, who's older and an unrestricted free agent. The even younger option Odafe Oweh is also likely to test the free agent market.

This presents Phillips with an opportunity to come home, and form an underrated tandem alongside rising star Tuli Tuipulotu who's fresh off delivering 13 sacks.