The Philadelphia Eagles are now preparing for the offseason after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. One key decision they'll have to make is on pass rusher Jaelan Phillips' future.

Set to hit free agency, Phillips is sure to garner interest from around the league. But if it were up to him, he'd be remaining with the Eagles, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

“I've got family now, I got a kind on the way so I have to think about that,” Phillips said. “I want to be on a competitive team and in an environment where I love the guys I'm around, love the organization I'm playing for. I feel that here.”

“It would be difficult,” the pass rusher said of leaving. “But that's exactly what happened with the [Miami] Dolphins too. I fit in with those guys very well I was close with a lot of those guys. And then I came here and fit in with these guys. I'm confident in myself that wherever I do end up, I'll be able to make the most out of it.”

The Eagles acquired Phillips for a third-round pick in a deal with the Miami Dolphins prior to the trade deadline . He ended up playing eight games with Philadelphia, putting up 28 tackles, seven quarterback hits, four passes defended and two sacks. Furthermore, Phillips' 74 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 34/115 edge rushers. His 77.1 pass rush grade ranked 20th.

Only 26-years-old, Phillips will look to cash in on free agency. While he will seek out all options, he's hopeful the Eagles come through with a competitive offer.