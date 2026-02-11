NFL Free Agency will take center stage one month from now. Past All-Pro Joey Bosa looks ready to hear from multiple suitors. Especially after exhibiting frustration over the latest Buffalo Bills playoff failure.

At age 30, Bosa likely seeks a contender before calling it a career. The Bills still offer that chance even with a new regime in place.

But we're thinking about the options outside of Orchard Park here.

Bosa doesn't look like the past relentless 10-sack threat each season. He's settled for just five sacks his past two seasons. Yet there's a defense out there that can turn to his leadership and rush energy. Including these three options.

Joey Bosa joins famed brother with 49ers

Bosa joining Nick Bosa has manifested as a thought before.

But now this scenario looks more realistic, as the San Francisco 49ers don't need to overspend on the elder Bosa.

The former Los Angeles Chargers defender and Bills free agent is older and slowing down. He doesn't even need to be an every down option here.

S.F. brings back Bosa from his second torn ACL of his career for 2026. Prized rookie selection Mykel Williams returns too following his truncated '25.

The 49ers still formed a defensive lineman haven under Kyle Shanahan and longtime defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris also has ran a Chargers-like defense with the Los Angeles Rams that'll fit the oldest Bosa. San Francisco presents Bosa's best chance at a west coast return and a shot at contention.

Joey Bosa stays in AFC, reunites with past DC

The Baltimore Ravens present a reunion scenario for him. Plus can raise the franchise's chances of returning to the top of the AFC North and beyond.

Bosa previously played under Jesse Minter in 2024, during his final season with the Bolts. Minter is now in place as Ravens head coach and will need defenders who know his scheme.

Bosa, though, likely will grow enamored by the Ravens' defensive history. Past Baltimore championship teams were built by famed defenders Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Peter Boulware, the late Tony Siragusa and Terrell Suggs. This defense features All-Pros Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Hamilton.

Minter will need to re-boost the trenches after falling to 24th in yards allowed. Bosa provides experience and a relentless streak here if added.

‘Big Bear' Joins ‘Da Bears'

Bosa calls himself “JB Big Bear” on his Instagram handle. Another set of Bears can pursue him — the ones in Chicago.

The NFC North champions need defense moving forward after their devastating divisional round loss. The Los Angeles Rams still moved the ball down the Bears' throats even after a four-sack outing by Chicago.

The franchise is set to lose Joe Tyron and Dominque Robinson to free agency. Daniel Hardy is one more free agent, although not in the unrestricted category. These three open the door for general manager Ryan Poles to make a run at an edge rusher.

Bosa may not be his first option here. Especially if Poles can orchestrate a trade for Maxx Crosby or chase down Trey Hendrickson. But Bosa can't be ignored in the Windy City — especially with new visions of a Super Bowl run here.