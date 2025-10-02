Thursday Night Football offers the first October heavyweight clash of NFC West powers. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers enter SoFi Stadium 3-1 overall — and envisioning continuing their division dominance.

Both teams have split the last four division titles, with the Rams walking in the reigning champs. And this Rams team is fresh off watching Puka Nacua make NFL history and taking NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

San Francisco, meanwhile, suddenly looks depleted in the wide receiver room with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall out. Even quarterback Brock Purdy won't line up on TNF.

Are signs pointing to a dominating Rams victory? Or do the 49ers have enough to go 4-1? Time for some bold predictions on L.A's side.

Nate Landman will hit career-high numbers facing 49ers

The free agent signing immediately won over the “Rams House” with his forced fumble to beat Houston in Week 1.

But his numbers look ready to ascend — as he faces the 49ers for the first time as a Ram.

Landman can join past Rams greats in raising their game another level against the longtime rival. He's never delivered more than 12 tackles in a game during his NFL career.

Landman squares up against a run-heavy system here. All the more reason he'll pile the stops at a high rate.

Rams defense will rattle Mac Jones in first meeting between two

Yes that's right — the former first round selection has never faced the Rams before in a live regular season setting.

The former New England Patriots' 15th overall pick returns to QB1 duties. He's won over the 49ers Faithful by going 2-0 as the starter here.

But he's dealing with a relentless Rams pass rush that'll test him throughout the night. Jared Verse will apply heat from the backside. Jones still has to encounter Byron Young too.

Can't forget the inside penetration from Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske either. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula won't play a passive approach here. With all those defensive pieces, Shula will aim to rattle Jones.

Puka Nacua continues TNF dominance

There's the new belief that Nacua is responsible for sending Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard into retirement. He grabbed 13 passes for 170 yards facing Howard and the Colts DBs.

Oh, he's thrived on Thursdays too.

Nacua caught 11 passes for 164 yards and scored a touchdown in his TNF debut against the Saints in 2023. He grabbed seven passes in both TNF games last season against the Vikings and the Niners — combining for 203 receiving yards.

Nacua is 3-0 lifetime on Thursday's — all the more reason his dominance continues.

Matthew Stafford won't need game-deciding TD throw this time

Stafford will be efficient and pick on a 49ers pass rush missing Nick Bosa. Although he hasn't tossed three touchdowns against S.F. since the regular season finale of the 2021 season.

This game comes down to defense. Meaning Stafford won't need to find Tutu Atwell deep to seal the win — or look to Davante Adams and Nacua.

Verse, Turner, Landman and the Rams defense will handle the rest. The unit is facing a depleted 49ers offense.

San Francisco will turn to its usual ball control tactics under Kyle Shanahan. But the Rams have proven to win off defense — leading to their fourth win of the season.