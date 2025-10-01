The San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, and they will be without Brock Purdy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Purdy returned from his toe injury in Week 3, which kept him out in Weeks 2 and 3, and he noted that he didn't have any pain issues with the toe. Unfortunately, the night after the game, he began to experience soreness and let head coach Kyle Shanahan know.

The next day, Shanahan revealed that Purdy was dealing with toe soreness, and from there, his status for Week 5 became immediately up in the air. Earlier in the week, Purdy noted that he wanted to play in the game if he's able to. At that point, he said that if he had to play earlier in the week, he wouldn't have been able to go.

“If I can play this game, I want to play,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I want to get right and get healthy and everything, but we need to win this game against the Rams. So that's how I'm looking at it.”

With Purdy out, Mac Jones will slot back in as the starting quarterback, which isn't a bad move since he has won two games this season already. Things may be tough for him this time around, as there are several players who won't be playing due to injury, according to Rapoport.

“In addition, the 49ers have ruled out Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), WR Jordan Watkins (calf), and DE Robert Beal (ankle),” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 49ers have started the season strong as they're 3-1 and tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West. This game is big for both teams, and the hope for the 49ers is that they can step up with several of their key players out.