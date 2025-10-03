The San Francisco 49ers entered SoFi Stadium with an injury pileup — from Nick Bosa to Brock Purdy. One more defender landed on the NFL injury list: Kalia Davis during the Los Angeles Rams contest Thursday.

The interior defensive lineman noticeably wasn't dressed out for the second half. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed why.

“DT Kalia Davis (hand) has been ruled out for the rest of the game,” Rapoport said.

Davis had a heavy bandage on his hand while sitting on the sidelines. He delivered six tackles with three solo stops on a stacked 49ers defensive line. General manager John Lynch nabbed Davis out of Central Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft during the sixth round.

He's the latest high-profile injury for a team dealing with a stack of ailments.

Kalia Davis not the only 49ers injury vs. Rams

The 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan dealt with another scare in Inglewood.

Mac Jones grabbed his left calf momentarily during the third quarter. He laid then sat on the turf in agony as trainers attended to him.

Rams edge rusher Byron Young delivered a QB hit of Jones during third down near the goal line. Young visibly put his weight on Jones, causing him to grab his leg.

Jones, however, got up under his own power. San Francisco settled for a field goal to make it 20-7.

The backup put together a hot start for the 49ers in the first half — throwing two touchdowns on the Rams. Jones even needed to operate without other notable starters in wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.