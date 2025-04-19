AJ Brown tricked Philadelphia Eagles fans into thinking he got traded when he posted a New England Patriots jersey online.

The caption of Brown's post was, “The wait is finally over.”

In the video, Brown cryptically says, “Well, it's finally official. The wait is over.” He shows the camera an “11” jersey, his current number for the Eagles, and then turns it over to reveal the back, which says “Edelman” and begins laughing. Julian Edelman is a former Patriots wide receiver who retired in 2021 after 12 seasons with the franchise. During his time, he won the Super Bowl three times, Super Bowl LIII MVP, and is a finalist for the 2025 Patriots Hall of Fame.

“I almost threw up and drove to Howie’s house,” a fan reacted to Brown's post, referring to Howie Roseman, who is the vice president of the Eagles.

“You gotta chill now you gone put n—– in the E R,” another fan joked.

“Glad to see AJ enjoying life because he obviously deserves it but as an Eagles fan this got me mad as HELL for a quick second lol,” another fan commented.

A fan jokingly is punishing the Eagles wide receiver, “You know what don’t get on ig until the season starts.”

Later in the video, Brown showed off a signed Tom Brady jersey.

AJ Brown 2024-2025 Season

Eagles fans had every reason to be scared if Brown were to leave the Eagles due to his stellar performance last season. Brown had six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the NFC championship game and scored a touchdown during the Super Bowl this year. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 ruining the Chiefs' chance to make history as the first team in the league to win the Super Bowl three times in a row. The 2025 win for the Eagles was the second time in franchise history that they won the Super Bowl with the first time being in 2018.

While fans were upset with the possibility that Brown will take his talents somewhere else, it's still highly unlikely. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles last year. Since the deal is attached in the backend of his previous deal with the franchise, its possible that Brown will be with the Eagles throughout the 2029 NFL season.