The Arizona Cardinals feel like they are on the verge of becoming a great team. Arizona finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record and was in the NFC West division race for nearly the entire season. Unfortunately, they just could not get over the hump and win the division.

While this is a disappointing outcome for the season, Cardinals fans have to be encouraged by the direction the team is heading under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona went 4-13 during Gannon's first season, which makes it more impressive that they jumped up to nine wins in 2024.

Cardinals fans should be even more excited because there's still a lot of work to be done with the roster. Gannon's regime has added some nice players, but they need at least one more offseason to put their stamp on the team.

Arizona enters the offseason with roughly $70 million in cap space and the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Cardinals spend those resources wisely, they could improve their roster to the point of becoming a legitimate NFC West contender.

The Cardinals could even choose to kickstart their improvement by making a couple of trades to beef up the roster. This may involve digging into some future draft capital, but now is the time for Gannon's regime to make some moves.

Below we will explore two of the best players the Cardinals could trade for during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Kayvon Thibodeaux would be a huge upgrade on Arizona's defensive line

First the trade terms.

Cardinals receive:

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

2025 fourth-round pick

Giants receive:

2025 second-round pick

2026 fifth-round pick

The Cardinals have a serious need at edge rusher. This year's draft class includes a ton of talent at the position. Arizona could easily use their first-round pick to add talent to their defensive line. Even so, the Cardinals could use all the help they can get.

New York may not give Thibodeaux up without a strong offer like the one above. In reality, the Giants may not be willing to trade Thibodeaux at all. They may also require a must stronger package to move off their young pass rusher. But if the Cardinals could acquire him, it would be a huge upgrade.

Thibodeaux's best season came in 2023. He logged 50 total tackles and 11.5 sacks on the season. He did not reach the same level of production in 2024, although he did miss five games due to injury.

Adding Thibodeaux to Zaven Collins and 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson would give Arizona some flexibility on their d-line. Imagine if the Cardinals make this trade, use their first-round pick on an edge, and sign a veteran during free agency. Suddenly, that position group would be a strength instead of a weakness.

Thibodeaux is on the final year of his rookie contract, though the Giants could exercise his fifth-year option. That is not scary for Arizona, as they have plenty of cap space to extend him into the future.

Trading for Quay Walker would add a reliable starter to Arizona's linebacker rotation

First the trade terms.

Cardinals receive:

LB Quay Walker

2025 fifth-round pick swap

Packers receive:

2026 sixth-round pick

2025 fifth-round pick swap

The Cardinals have huge need at off-ball linebacker heading into the offseason. Arizona's linebackers were subpar in 2024, which already made this a huge position of need. However, the Cardinals are set to lose Kyzir White, Baron Browning, and Krys Barnes to free agency. That leaves them with only Mack Wilson Sr. and Owen Pappoe as dependable linebackers. That might even be a generous description.

Arizona must add at least two new linebackers this offseason to make up for losing White, Browning, and Barnes. The Cardinals may not have time to wait for a rookie to develop into a full-time starter. That's where Quay Walker comes in.

Walker is a former first-round pick by the Packers from the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been a solid starter for the Packers over the past three seasons. That said, he has certainly failed to live up to expectations.

Walker has exceeded 100 total tackles in every year of his career and adds a couple of splash plays every season. He has also made a ton of boneheaded mistakes and seemingly fallen out of favor with Green Bay's coaching staff.

The Packers added Edgerrin Cooper last offseason. Cooper's presence, paired with Isaiah McDuffie, could make Walker expendable. If the Packers do not pick up his fifth-year option, then he may go on the trade block.

None of Walker's concerns should keep the Cardinals from looking into trading for him. As long as the price is right, the Cardinals should seriously consider adding him.