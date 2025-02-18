The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2025 offseason at a pivotal juncture. Following a rollercoaster season filled with both promise and frustration, the team now faces a crucial period of decision-making as they strive to become a legitimate playoff contender. With an influx of new talent expected via the NFL Draft and free agency, the Cardinals’ front office must navigate salary cap constraints. They must also make strategic roster adjustments to field a more competitive squad. That means some difficult choices lie ahead, and a few familiar faces may not be part of the team's future.

Signs of Progress, But Work Remains

After back-to-back four-win seasons, the Cardinals showed significant improvement in 2024. They finished just shy of a playoff berth in the tightly contested NFC West. Several heartbreaking one-score losses in the latter half of the season ultimately kept them from securing what would have been their first postseason appearance since 2021.

While the final result was disappointing, there were plenty of positives to take away. Most notably, we saw Kyler Murray’s return to form. Coming off last season’s knee injury, the franchise quarterback delivered a strong 2024 campaign. He threw for over 3,800 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for more than 570 yards, his highest total since 2020.

Murray had plenty of weapons at his disposal. Tight end Trey McBride emerged as a top target, trailing only Raiders rookie Brock Bowers in receiving yards among tight ends. That put him in line for a lucrative contract extension. Meanwhile, rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr flashed his immense potential. Running back James Conner also put together his most productive season to date.

If Arizona can shore up its defense and find ways to close out tight games, there's no reason they can't be in the playoff mix next season.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Arizona Cardinals cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Jalen Thompson, S

Jalen Thompson has been a key figure in the Cardinals' secondary since joining the team in 2019. However, his hefty contract and underwhelming 2024 performance make him a potential cut candidate. Sure, it may not be the most likely move. That said, from a financial perspective, Thompson stands out as one of Arizona’s more expendable assets. The Cardinals have over $70 million in cap space, and Thompson remained a core player, logging over 85 percent of defensive snaps last season.

Releasing Thompson would free up approximately $6.5 million in cap space for 2025 and another $4 million in 2026. In terms of cash savings, the move would net the Cardinals $7.56 million. This would be their biggest incentive to consider parting ways with him.

Thompson’s coverage struggles in 2024 further complicate his case. He allowed an 80.9 percent completion rate, gave up 11.6 yards per reception, and surrendered two touchdowns, leading to a passer rating of 120 when targeted. However, evaluating a safety purely on coverage stats doesn’t paint the full picture. Thompson still finished third on the team in tackles, showcasing his value in run support. Unless Arizona has a solid plan to replace him, cutting him may not be the most logical move. This is especially true given their ample cap flexibility.

2. DeeJay Dallas, RB

With little unnecessary spending on the books, the Cardinals don’t have many obvious cut candidates. However, running back DeeJay Dallas stands out as an exception. Arizona signed the former Seahawk to a three-year, $8.3 million deal last offseason. They expected him to have a meaningful role in the offense. Instead, he was a non-factor, totaling just nine carries and three targets all season.

Given his lack of production, the Cardinals can easily replace Dallas with a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent at a fraction of the cost. Moving on from him would also help free up $2.4 million from his $3.1 million cap hit. This would allow the team to reallocate resources toward more pressing needs.

3. Mack Wilson, LB

Mack Wilson’s inclusion on this list has less to do with his performance and more with the lack of clear-cut savings options on the Cardinals’ roster. Arizona doesn’t have many players who would free up significant cap space with a release. However, Wilson is one of the few that could provide some financial relief.

The veteran linebacker signed a three-year, $12.8 million deal last season and proved to be a steady contributor. He started 16 games and playing 75 percent of defensive snaps. His contract isn’t particularly burdensome, and he provided solid play at the position. However, if the Cardinals are looking to upgrade at linebacker, they may decide that clearing an additional $1.1 million in cap space is worthwhile.

Sure, cutting Wilson wouldn’t be a major cost-saving move. Still, it’s an option Arizona could consider if they prioritize reinvesting in other areas of the defense.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 offseason with a sense of optimism but also plenty of tough decisions to make. While the team made strides in 2024, they must continue refining their roster to take the next step toward playoff contention. Cutting Jalen Thompson, DeeJay Dallas, or Mack Wilson would help free up cap space and allow Arizona to invest in more impactful players, but each decision comes with its own risks and considerations. With over $70 million in cap room, the Cardinals have financial flexibility, but smart roster management will be key to building a team capable of competing in a loaded NFC. If Arizona can make the right moves—whether by shedding contracts, adding key free agents, or hitting on draft picks—they have a real shot at returning to the postseason in 2025.