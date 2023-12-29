Kyler Murray is returning to the practice field on Friday for the Cardinals.

This season has not gone to plan for the Arizona Cardinals as they are currently 3-12 and eliminated from playoff contention. To make matters worse for the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray has been out of practice as of late and it was unclear if he would be able to play this weekend. Arizona is hitting the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and while they are eliminated from playoff contention, the Cardinals can still affect the field with some upsets.

The Cardinals received good news on Friday as Kyler Murray did return to practice and he is expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Eagles, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. This is good news for the Cardinals. If they are going to pull off an upset, they will need a healthy team. On the other hand, this team is already eliminated from playoff contention. Their season is over. They could just be playing for draft position at this point.

Murray has had a very limited season this year as he has only been able to play in six games for the Cardinals. In those six games, he is 129-207 for 1,305 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Murray has carried the ball 34 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

With the limited play of Murray, it's been difficult for the Cardinals to find success this season. These types of years happen. Arizona has this weekend's game against the Eagles, and then they finish out the season at home against the Seattle Seahawks. This year didn't go how they wanted it to, but now it's time for the Cardinals to start focusing on next year and getting ready to have a bounce back season.