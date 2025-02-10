The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, winning Super Bowl LIX 40-22. The Eagles’ defensive line made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes, sacking the All-Pro passer six times. And linebacker Josh Sweat had a massive game, consistently creating pressure and sacking Mahomes 2.5 times in what turned into a long day for Kansas City’s offense.

Sweat is set to hit free agency after playing out a one-year deal with the Eagles. While the seventh-year veteran is sure to draw plenty of interest this offseason, he’s looking for a good team fit. “Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation,” Sweat said per ProFootballTalk.

During the regular season Sweat racked up 41 total tackles and eight sacks. He then capped off a memorable Eagles’ playoff run with six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, helping to wreck plans for a Chiefs three-peat and sending Philadelphia into a frenzy.

Will the Eagles bring Josh Sweat back in 2025?

Now Sweat will field free agent contract offers from teams hoping to beef up their defensive lines after seeing Kansas City’s offense wilt in the face of the Eagles' ferocious front four.

Of course, defensive tackle Milton Williams – who had two sacks against the Chiefs – is also about to hit free agency and veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is likely to retire. So it’s possible the Eagles opt to bring back Sweat in 2025. Philadelphia selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Florida State and he’s played his entire career with the Eagles.

This Philadelphia squad is special, and according to Brian Westbrook, the best Eagles team ever. The defense made a massive leap this season under new coordinator Vic Fangio, finishing as the league’s top unit.

New additions like Zack Baun, Cooper Dejean and Quinyon Mitchell mixed with veteran defenders like Sweat and Graham to create a formidable group. While Eagles fans are enjoying the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory, attention will soon turn to keeping this team together. But GM Howie Roseman has some difficult decisions to make with a number of important players on expiring deals.