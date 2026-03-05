The Arizona Cardinals are clearing money going into the offseason, cutting defenders Bilal Nichols and Akeem Davis-Gaither from the defensive unit.

Arizona made the decision to waive Nichols and Davis-Gaither from the roster, via insider Ari Meirov. Nichols sees his time with the franchise end after two seasons, while Davis-Gaither departs after one year.

Nichols made 10 appearances throughout the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, recording 13 tackles, one TFL and a quarterback hit. Davis-Gaither took part in 17 games that includes 13 starts, making 117 tackles, five pass deflections, two TFLs, and one interception.

Nichols has been in the NFL since 2018 as a fifth-round selection, representing three teams throughout his career. Meanwhile, Davis-Gaither has played for two teams since entering the league as a fourth-round selection in 2020.

What's next for Cardinals amid roster cuts

The Cardinals get to save over $10 million after letting go of Bilal Nichols and Akeem Davis-Gaither. In the meantime, they hope to bolster the roster with significant improvements on both sides of the ball.

Arizona starts a transition to a new era with hiring Mike LaFleur, firing Jonathan Gannon after three seasons. The team was unable to make the playoffs through Gannon's stint, going 15-36 as one of the worst performing teams in the NFC.

LaFleur takes over the head coaching position after three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He flourished the explosive offensive attack that featured quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Los Angeles almost reached Super Bowl 60 after taking down the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. However, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

LaFleur will look to bring the success he had with the Rams over to the Cardinals. Arizona hasn't been back in the postseason since 2021, losing in the AFC Wild Card round that year.