The Arizona Cardinals have disappointed during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona has only won three games this season despite playing their opponents very closely most weeks. It appears they will be without their top receiver for the final game of the regular season.

The Cardinals have ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. for the team's season finale, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Harrison has been dealing with a heel injury that has slowed him down over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the second-year wide receiver suffered another foot injury in Week 17 on his opposite foot.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon declared that Harrison would only play in the team's season finale “if he is healthy enough play” per Darren Urban.

Harrison is a tough evaluation after the first two year of his NFL career.

Arizona had high hopes for Harrison after selecting him with the fourth overall pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, injuries paired with Arizona's tumultuous quarterback position have led to Harrison not living up to expectations.

The son of Marvin Harrison finished his sophomore season 41 receptions for 608 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That is a step down from his rookie season, where he had 62 receptions for 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. And even that was a letdown compared to Harrison's huge expectations before entering the NFL.

Could Cardinals fire Jonathan Gannon after disastrous 2025 season?

Article Continues Below

Harrison's dud of a sophomore season could end up costing his head coach.

Gannon job security is rumored to be “complicated” after a terrible 2025 season for the Cardinals.

“That one is complicated, because some within the coaching staff are cautiously optimistic that Jonathan Gannon will get a fourth year, and some within the coaching industry see a path to Gannon potentially staying,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Owner Michael Bidwill likes Gannon and can attribute the rough season to injuries and the lack of a hand-picked quarterback for the head coach. The flip side is Arizona is so far away from the other three teams in the NFC West and simply isn't competitive right now.”

GM Monti Ossenfort is reportedly safe, which could be a sign that Gannon's job could be saved too.

Perhaps ownership will have a close eye on the team's effort during their final game of the season.

The Cardinals will close out the regular season with a Week 18 matchup against the Rams.