The Arizona Cardinals could really use a win in Week 4. Arizona is 2-1 through three weeks and the NFC West is an absolute dog fight once against. The Cardinals have a chance for a big win against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. They will be looking for a breakout performance from Marvin Harrison Jr.

Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, who played with Harrison at Ohio State, defended his former teammate during a recent interview.

“I’m not worried about him at all, not even a little bit,” Egbuka said on Thursday, via Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “So Marvin and I were roommates coming into Ohio State. We did absolutely everything together. And we came into Ohio State saying like, ‘Hey, we're going to put our head down. We're going to work. And we're going to be one of the greatest duos to ever do it here.’ Looking at the stats and stuff, I think you know what what we set out to do held true. Just the amount of work I've seen him put in over the past years when we were at Ohio State. Like this dude is working until dark. He wakes up early and he's just constantly thinking about football. The yips are a real thing. They happen from time to time. I've had them myself. But uh there's absolutely no worries there.”

Egbuka is willing to bet on Harrison's incredible work ethic to get himself out of this funk.

Harrison has struggled through the first three games of the 2025 season. He's only managed 10 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison also had a brutal drop in Week 3 that could have turned into a huge play.

Meanwhile, Egbuka himself has proven that rookie receivers can thrive right away. He already has 181 yards and three touchdowns just three games into his career.

Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. struggling with the Cardinals?

So what is the problem with Harrison and the Cardinals?

Arizona had huge expectations for the son of Marvin Harrison when they picked him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But he has yet to live up to those expectations.

Harrison had a good, not great, rookie season. He hauled in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

Part of the problem is how big the expectations are for Harrison, simply because his father was an NFL great. Harrison Jr. is certainly a productive player, but not an elite wide receiver. At least, not yet.

Another issue is his low share of targets. Harrison has shrugged off those concerns so far, but it certainly contributes to his low statistics.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be under the microscope until he starts playing like an elite receiver. Cardinals fans hope that happens as soon as possible.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday night.