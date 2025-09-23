After a gritty start that included wins over New Orleans and Carolina, the Arizona Cardinals narrowly fell to San Francisco in Week 3.

Now sitting at 2-1, they host the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup. Injuries and offensive inconsistency cloud Arizona’s chances. However, bold predictions suggest how this showdown could unfold.

Previewing Cardinals vs. Seahawks

The Cardinals sit second in the NFC West. They face a steep challenge, though, after losing running back James Conner to a season-ending ankle injury. His absence puts extra pressure on Trey Benson and an offense that has struggled to find consistency. They have averaged just 180 passing yards per game with Kyler Murray under center. Yes, the defense has held its ground on third downs and in the red zone. That said, critics note that Arizona’s early schedule hasn’t been especially difficult.

Seattle, meanwhile, also enters at 2-1. They have momentum after a 44-13 Week 3 dismantling of New Orleans. The Seahawks boast a defense allowing just 15.7 points per game and have dominated this rivalry. Seattle has won seven straight meetings, which include two double-digit victories last season when Arizona managed only 24 combined points. With history, health, and offensive efficiency working against them, the Cardinals will need a near-perfect performance to keep pace on Thursday night.

Kyler Murray tallies a sub-90 passer rating

Kyler Murray has done a good job protecting the football in 2025. He has just one interception across three games. Still, the numbers don't really tell a very inspiring story. In the Week 3 loss to San Francisco, he managed only 159 yards on 22-of-35 passing with one touchdown. His longest completion went for 32 yards, and explosive plays have been rare.

Against Seattle, expect more of the same struggles. The Seahawks’ defense is among the league’s best. Their secondary, which is led by Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, has also limited opponents to under 16 points per game. Murray’s penchant for checkdowns and short completions could limit Arizona’s offensive ceiling. That would make it difficult for him to post a passer rating above 90.

Trey McBride clears 70 receiving yards

If there’s one reliable bright spot for Arizona’s passing attack, it’s tight end Trey McBride. He has quickly become Murray’s most dependable target. McBride led the team in receptions and targets in the Week 3 loss to San Francisco. He finished with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his ability to win in the short-to-intermediate game.

Seattle’s defense has been excellent, but McBride could still find success against linebackers and safeties. Assuming the Seahawks will prioritize coverage on Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, McBride should benefit from favorable matchups. If Murray leans on him as a safety valve, topping 70 receiving yards is well within reach. McBride’s production could be the difference between sustaining drives and stalling out.

Trey Benson starts and tallies 80+ rushing yards

With Conner sidelined for the season, Trey Benson is next in line to carry the workload. He showed flashes against the 49ers. That's where he rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for another nine yards. He averaged a healthy 4.2 yards per carry, proving capable of moving the chains even against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses.

Against Seattle, the challenge will be steeper. The Seahawks have been excellent against the run. They have allowed just 3.2 yards per carry. Still, Arizona has little choice but to test its young back in Conner’s absence. Benson has already demonstrated vision and power. With an expanded workload on Thursday, surpassing 80 rushing yards is a bold but plausible outcome.

The Cardinals fall to .500

As much as Arizona has battled to a 2-1 start, reality may come crashing down in Week 4. Seattle is too well-rounded. The Seahawks' defense is uniquely equipped to bottle up Murray’s short passing game and Benson’s rushing attempts. Their ability to dominate on early downs and win third-down situations gives them the edge.

Defense reigns supreme in the NFC West. While Arizona’s unit has held strong, it has also benefited from weaker opponents. Seattle will exploit that, with Sam Darnold distributing efficiently and Kenneth Walker III providing red-zone finishing power. Ultimately, the Cardinals’ offensive limitations and defensive injuries in the secondary will prove too much to overcome. Expect a defensive slugfest. However, it's one where Seattle’s balance and discipline prevail. Arizona falls to 2-2, sliding back to .500 in a division where every game counts.

Final thoughts

The Cardinals have exceeded expectations through three weeks. Still, injuries and inconsistency cast a shadow over their future. Murray needs to rediscover explosiveness, McBride must continue emerging as a reliable target, and Benson must fill a massive void in the run game. All of that, however, may not be enough to topple a surging Seahawks team.

Thursday night’s matchup promises to be physical and closely contested. History and momentum, though, suggest Seattle will extend its dominance. For Arizona, Week 4 may be less about pulling off the upset and more about discovering how this reshaped offense can compete in the NFC West long term.