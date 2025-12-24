It has not been a good season for the Arizona Cardinals, as they have struggled, while watching the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers all battle for the top seed in the NFC. Despite the Cardinals' disastrous season, the holiday spirit has not stalled. Jacoby Brissett was in the middle of a team press conference when the Cardinals' O-line interrupted him, thanking him for the Christmas gifts he gave them.

The #Cardinals offensive line crashed Jacoby Brissett’s press conference to thank him for the Christmas gifts he got them. “Jesus Christ, guys… what are you doing? Don’t interrupt us again.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tnGOlu1a9T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a season filled with turmoil, this was a nice moment for the Cards, especially the offense. With Kyler Murray dealing with injuries, the offense had to rely on Brissett to take over. Brissett has done an adequate job, passing for 2,911 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions over 12 games. He has also been an effective leader, which was shown during the press conference interruption.

Article Continues Below

Despite the gifts, the Cardinals' O-line has not been nearly perfect. They allowed two sacks against the Atlanta Falcons, two against the Houston Texans, and three against the Los Angeles Rams. Likewise, they allowed two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even with that, Brissett has still expressed kindness to his offensive line by getting them all Christmas gifts for the holiday season. Though the season is lost, there is some team building for the Cards, and Brissett has done an adequate job of holding everything together despite the team's struggles. The Cardinals will next play in Week 17 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals before ending their season with the Rams on the road.