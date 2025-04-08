The NFL Draft is just around the corner and one of the top prospects in this year's class received a crucial injury update in the perfect time. With the news of Michigan Wolverines' All-American Will Johnson getting healthy, he's now set to visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson is set to work out for several NFL teams on Monday, April 14 after officially fully recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered back in February, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 22-year-old cornerback will visit the Raiders on the following day.

“Michigan All-American CB Will Johnson, one of the draft's top CBs, will work out for NFL teams on Monday at 10 am in Ann Arbor now that he's fully healed from a hamstring injury suffered in February. A day later, he heads to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders.”

The Michigan star played three seasons for the Wolverines and proved to be an asset immediately. His senior year was hindered by injuries, though, as Johnson only played six games. The two-time All-American ended the 2024 campaign with 14 total tackles (12 solo) and two interceptions. Both of his picks were returned for touchdowns and he led the nation in interception yards (128).

Las Vegas enters the draft with the No. 6 pick overall, which puts the Raiders in a solid spot to potentially select Johnson. There are plenty of holes on the roster right now and the franchise has a chance to select the best available player on its draft board.

The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks, which makes the position less of a dire need. Las Vegas has the privilege of picking whoever it feels is the best player overall at the No. 6 pick and it very well could be Michigan's star cornerback.

We'll see how it plays out on Thursday, April 24 when the NFL Draft officially kicks off. Johnson should receive plenty of attention in the coming weeks as the cornerback position has become a premium in the NFL in recent years.