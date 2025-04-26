The 2025 NFL Draft has already featured plenty of unexpected twists and turns. Day 2 lived up to expectations and was just as thrilling as the first round. The second round featured plenty of trades, just like the first round, but it took until the third round for quarterbacks to be selected. Shockingly, QB Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

As expected, Day 2 of the draft was the perfect spot to have plenty of draft picks. Several talented players fell out of the first round and were quickly scooped up by savvy NFL teams.

But which teams ended up making the best picks?

Below we will explore five of the biggest steals during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

S Nick Emmanwori – Seahawks – second round (35th overall)

Mike Macdonald must be thrilled to add Emmanwori to his defense.

Emmanwori is capable of playing at every level on defense. He is an efficient tackler who can also play over the top, in the box, or as a “chess piece” covering running backs and tight ends.

Emmanwori has the talent to play a Kyle Hamilton-esque role in Macdonald's defense.

Emmanwori was widely considered a first-round pick by most NFL draft analysts. He even has Pro Bowl upside according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

That makes him an excellent value at the top of the second round.

WR Luther Burden III – Chicago Bears – second round (39th overall)

The Bears continue to surround QB Caleb Williams with weapons.

Burden was once regarded as one of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft. However, some NFL scouts questioned his consistency. This likely caused him to drop out of the first round.

Burden had a solid 2024 season, leading his team with 61 receptions, 676 yards, and six touchdowns. He also contributed as a runner on jet sweeps and as a punt returner. Simply put, he brings a lot to the table.

Burden will likely start off playing in the slot during his rookie season. This fits exactly what Chicago needs, as DJ Moore and Rome Odunze have the perimeter covered. Burden could become a dangerous wide receiver if continues to develop his route tree.

The fact that the Bears got Burden in the second round, especially as a “cherry on top” of their skill position talent, makes this pick a steal.

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku – Dallas Cowboys – second round (44th overall)

Ezeiruaku was commonly mocked as a first-round pick, which naturally makes him a steal in the middle of the second round.

Ezeiruaku may be a bit undersized, but he boasts some excellent production at Boston College as a pass rusher.

The Cowboys already have Micah Parsons as a do-it-all linebacker/edge rusher on one side of their defensive line. Adding someone like Ezeiruaku, who will likely be a designated pass-rush specialist, makes the Cowboys' D even more dangerous on third downs.

Dallas already has Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner, and Dante Fowler Jr. to play on early downs, so there's no need to play Ezeiruaku in an uncomfortable position.

The Cowboys suddenly look to have a deep and dangerous rotation of players on the defensive line.

CB Will Johnson – Arizona Cardinals – second round (47th overall)

Johnson missed the second half of the 2024 season for Michigan because of a turf toe injury. He also suffered major knee and lower-leg injuries late in the 2023 season. Ultimately, concerns over Johnson's longevity in the NFL caused him to fall out of the first round.

Johnson is a big, physical cornerback who has excellent fluidity and tons of ball production. In fact, he is the first player in Michigan history to have three pick-sixes during his collegiate career in Ann Arbor.

The Cardinals entered the draft with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas V, and Garrett Williams as their starting cornerbacks.

Johnson fills a huge needs, plays a high-value position, and is an excellent value compared to where he was drafted.

Excellent pick here by Arizona.

DT Darius Alexander – New York Giants – third round (65th overall)

This was one of my favorite picks on Day 2 of the draft.

Alexander is a solid run defender who boasts a nice swim move when rushing the passer. He has the requisite size to become a three-down player in the NFL, though he will likely start as as rotational player in New York.

I love this pick because it continues to build on New York's one strength, their potent front seven on defense.

The Giants already selected Abdul Carter in the first round to join Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Alexander builds on this strength, even if he starts his career as an occasional contributor.

Alexander projects to play at defensive end in New York's 3-4 defense and will benefit greatly from playing next to Lawrence.

I call Alexander a steal in the third round because the NFL is clearly prioritizing defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft. Alexander is talented, has a clear role right away, and could develop into a starter in a few years. That's what every NFL team wants from a third-round pick.