The Arizona Cardinals could be ready to take a huge step forward in 2025. Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-9 and missed the playoffs, though they were in the NFC West division race until the end of the season. The Cardinals extended one of their best offensive players on a long-term extension on Thursday.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray made a celebratory post on social media after Trey McBride's big pay day on Thursday.

“Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny! More work to be done but a great day,” Murray wrote on social media.

McBride signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the Cardinals on Thursday. He will stay in Arizona for the foreseeable future and be one of Murray's most dangerous weapons next to Marvin Harrison Jr.

McBride had a breakout season in 2024. He hauled in a whopping 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of the most important pieces of Arizona's offense, leading the team in receiving yards.

It is easy to imagine McBride taking another leap forward once the Cardinals add more weapons on offense.

Cardinals' Trey McBride breaks silence on becoming highest-paid tight end in NFL

Trey McBride is now one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL after his contract extension.

McBride took to social media to celebrate the news.

“MAANNN HOW WE FEELING ??? LETS GOOOOO!!!” McBride shared on X, formerly Twitter.

McBride will earn $19 million per season on his new deal. That puts him above all other tight ends in the game, even other elite playmakers at the position. In fact, McBride earns more than George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Travis Kelce.

Kelce is the closest to McBride in terms of salary, earning $17.125 million per season on average. He is followed by T.J. Hockenson at $16.5 million per season and George Kittle at $15 million per season.

McBride is only 25 years old and should remain one of the league's highest-paid tight ends over the next four seasons.

Now the Cardinals can focus on getting better during the 2025 NFL Draft. Arizona has six selections in the draft, including the 16th overall pick.

Hopefully the Cardinals can add more offensive firepower to complement Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.