One CBS Sports analyst shared his qualms about the struggles of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison has had his moments throughout the early portion of the 2025 NFL season, but they haven't been consistent for him to stand out as a threat in the Cardinals' offense.

Analyst Damien Harris provided his critique on Harrison during his Friday appearance via NFL on CBS. He described the receiver's displays as timid, wondering if his current mentality is holding him back from being more effective for Arizona.

“When you watch him play, he doesn't play at a fast pace, he doesn't he looks timid. His routes aren't crisp, they're not clean. He's oftentimes unsure if he's going to get the ball. Listen, Marvin Harrison, my brother, you are the number one receiver for Kyler Murray. You are the number one threat. You are the number one option that he has. So I think it's a big confidence issue,” Harris said.

“He doesn't look like somebody on the other end of Jackson Smith-Njigba that knows that he's going to create separations, that knows when the game is on the line, His number is going to be called and he's going to get open, whether it's on a hitch, whether it's on a stop, whether it's third down, like he just doesn't look like he has that confidence.”

“[Marvin Harrison Jr.] looks timid … I wonder about his mental toughness. You can't be a liability when you're out there.”@DHx34 on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s inconsistent play vs the Seahawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Irw1HUNfY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2025

What's next for Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

It's clear that Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to make major strides to help the Cardinals be in the playoff mix. However, it will take a lot from him to take that next step.

Four games into the season, Harrison has made 16 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns. His best performances came against the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, indicating that he can do better as long as he develops his connection with Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET.