At this point, the Arizona Cardinals are hoping for any kind of win. A decisive win. An ugly win. A come-from-behind win. A small win. Any form of victory that could steer them back in the right direction.

The Cardinals looked to end their five-game losing skid as they visited the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday. Holding a 2-5 record and coming off a bye week, they must act with a sense of urgency if they want to salvage their spiraling campaign and stay in contention for the playoffs.

Early in the second quarter, Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored on a four-yard touchdown pass after putting on his dancing shoes and beating Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

Harrison's fancy footwork had Bland tripping over himself like a cartoon character.

Fans were pumped after seeing the highlight play from the second-year pass-catcher.

“Marv broke that man’s ankles,” said @Project_Parlay_.

“When Marvin Harrison Jr. is the highlight of the play, you know it was nasty,” added @LouXpress.

“Harrison Jr. just like his daddy! Put some respect on that name, Cowboys!” wrote @VintageHobbyGuy, referring to Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr.

“Someone call 911 because he just murdered him in 4K,” posted @03ej_.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. cooked his defender off the line. That release was filthy. The timing, the footwork, the separation, that’s WR1 stuff right there. You can’t teach that kind of smooth route-running,” observed @Oluwaphilemon1.

Harrison's pretty touchdown extended the Cardinals' lead, 10-0. It was his third score of the season.

As of writing, Arizona is still ahead of Dallas at halftime, 17-7.