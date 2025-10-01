The Arizona Cardinals are facing an abrupt backfield shakeup just four weeks into the 2025 NFL season, with Michael Carter stepping into the spotlight. Injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson have pushed the team’s running backs into new roles almost overnight.

Just two weeks ago, Carter earned recognition as the Pat Tillman Scout Player of the Week for his work on the practice squad. Now he is preparing to carry the ball on Sundays. The fifth-year running back described the whirlwind shift in his journey in a way that resonated with teammates and fans alike.

AZSports reporter Tyler Drake posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the 26-year-old Carter expressing just how fast things changed in the Arizona running backs room.

“It’s been a lot. … You go from Pat Tillman (Scout Player of the Week) one week to starting the next.”

That statement captured the harsh reality of the Cardinals’ current situation. The team lost Conner to a fractured foot in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, while Benson suffered a meniscus injury in Week 4 that required surgery. Both had been key contributors, leaving the coaching staff scrambling to rework the depth chart.

Carter, who has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his five years since being drafted in 2021 by the New York Jets after a standout career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, now lines up alongside Emari Demercado and Zonovan Knight in a committee approach. Reports indicate the Cardinals will rotate backs based on game flow, giving Carter a chance to prove he can handle early-down duties.

That strategy reflects both urgency and opportunity. The Cardinals’ coaching staff has emphasized adaptability, noting that every carry is critical to keeping the offense balanced and taking pressure off Kyler Murray and the defense.

The changes come at a pivotal moment. The Cardinals sit at 2-2 in the NFC West with a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The team's playoff hopes may depend on whether Carter and the reshaped backfield can stabilize the offense.