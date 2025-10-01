The hits keep on coming for the Arizona Cardinals. Running back James Conner was already ruled out for the season after an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. Backup Trey Benson was expected to take over as the team's starting running back. However, just a week after Conner's season-ending injury, Benson landed on the Cardinals' injured reserve list.

“Cardinals RB Trey Benson is being placed on injured reserve due to his knee injury,” Adam Schefter reports.

Benson injured his knee at the end of their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. More to come shortly.