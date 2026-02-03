After spending three years learning under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, Mike LaFleur has joined the small fraternity able to call themselves the Arizona Cardinals' head coach.

Discussing the prospects of LaFleur leading the organization as their 44th head coach, Bruce Arians, No. 40 in that same lineage, gave props to the 38-year-old, noting that he seems like a “real bright” young man.

“Yeah, I think he's a real bright, bright, bright young guy,” Arians noted. “He's been with Sean McVay, and if you're with Sean McVay, you get a head coaching job. That's just it. That's the way it is in these days. So if you've been around Sean and had a cup of coffee, you get a head coaching job.”

Turning his attention to LaFleur's desire to call plays for the Cardinals this fall, which he did do with the New York Jets but didn't with the Rams, Arians noted that he'd better have good assistants around him, as it's really hard to fill two jobs at once in the NFL.

“It's really, really hard,” Arians noted. “Call plays and to be the head coach, that's double hard. You know, a guy's stepping into two roles. God bless you if you can do it, because it's not easy… Have somebody on defense you really trust. And on special teams, because you don't have time to coach any of those guys.”

Like Arians, LeFleur comes to Arizona having established himself working with one of the top offenses in the NFL. Hopefully, LeFleur, too, will take the Cardinals to the playoffs, as the team has never quite reached the same level of success as their time under Arians in the three subsequent administrations since he left town.