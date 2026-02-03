While Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay enjoys his new contract, he must wonder whether his job will be easier or tougher, depending on Matthew Stafford’s decision. One thing is for sure: McVay has an ever-growing coaching tree, and he hilariously opened up about it.

McVay said he’s getting used to things, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“#Rams HC Sean McVay, talking about teams hiring head coaches off his staff: “It never fails. Every time my wife and I go on vacation, someone is getting a head coach job, and then I’m spending too much time on my phone.”

Being a Rams’ OC opens head coaching doors

Meirov also posted about the history of McVay’s coaching staff.

“#Rams HC Sean McVay has had four OCs during his tenure as head coach:

* Matt LaFleur

* Kevin O’Connell

* Liam Coen

* Mike LaFleur”

All four are head coaches. Mike LaFleur became the latest to move up when took over as the Cardinals’ head coach.

Among the other coaches, according to SportingNews.com, Zac Taylor has produced a record of 52-63-1 with the Bengals, reaching the Super Bowl but losing to McVay in that game in 2021.

Matt LaFleur is 76-40-1, but has missed out on the Super Bowl with the Packers despite some very good chances of getting there.

Brandon Staley didn’t get much done with the Chargers, going 24-24.

Kevin O’Connell has gained respect with the Vikings. He has a record of 43-25.

Also, Liam Coen had a successful first season with the Jaguars. The team went 13-4 and won the AFC South title.

McVay said he understands the moves, according to nypost.com.

“Guys are getting better opportunities that we can’t offer here, and that’s a great thing for them,” McVay said last week.

Losing Mike LaFleur means McVay will have to retool things with the offense.

“I think the first question is, what’s the fit?” he said when asked what he looks for in an assistant coach. “And we’ve gotten a lot of reps at this too, now. It starts with character. You better be a high character individual. And I don’t really care what kind of coach you are, but I don’t think you’re a good coach if you don’t have high character. And then you better have capacity for the game.”