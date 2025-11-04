The Arizona Cardinals broke through in Week 9 with their most complete showing of the season, and tight end Trey McBride explained exactly how it happened after the final whistle. His first-quarter touchdown helped set the tone in a 27-17 Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was his postgame message that captured the mindset behind it all.

The NFL on ESPN shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring a clip of the Cardinals tight end speaking with Scott Van Pelt. Van Pelt asked what the team did to pull off the prime-time win. McBride’s response quickly gained attention online.

“We knew everyone was going to be watching. … We just had to leave it out on the field and go win.”

McBride’s touchdown extended the Cardinals’ lead to 24-7 in the early stages of the second half, giving them full control. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered his sharpest performance since joining the team, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns while adding another on the ground. In the Cardinals vs. Cowboys matchup, Arizona dominated the key moments — converting in the red zone, sustaining drives on third down, and winning the turnover battle.

The 25-year-old tight end finished the night with five catches for 55 yards and his fourth touchdown in the last three games. He has become the most consistent weapon in the Cardinals offense during Kyler Murray’s absence.

The team played smart and physical football throughout — forcing three turnovers while committing none. It marked the Cardinals' first game of the season without a giveaway. Jonathan Gannon’s group also converted over 50% of their third downs and finished 3-of-4 in the red zone.

Ending the Cardinals' losing streak wasn’t about one highlight. It was about discipline, trust, and leadership — all of which showed up when it mattered most. The win improved Arizona to 3–5 and injected belief heading into a tough divisional stretch.