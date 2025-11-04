The Arizona Cardinals closed out Week 9 of the NFL season with a prime-time win on Monday Night Football, and it was rookie cornerback Denzel Burke who delivered the game-sealing play. His late interception of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott secured a 27–17 victory and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The win came in front of a national audience and marked Arizona’s first complete team performance in over a month, fueled by key takeaways, smart quarterback play, and disciplined execution.

The defining play came with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-28, Prescott launched a desperation throw deep down the right sideline. Burke tracked the pass and undercut the route, grabbing his first career interception and sealing Arizona’s biggest win of the season.

The NFL took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the moment the rookie fifth-rounder picked off his first pass in the pros.

“Denzel Burke picks it off to seal the game.”

Article Continues Below

Denzel Burke picks it off to seal the game. pic.twitter.com/U0MMSKQHDj — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

The Cardinals defense controlled the night. They forced three turnovers, sacked Prescott five times, and held Dallas to one red-zone touchdown. The Cardinals entered Week 9 near the bottom in defensive takeaways — but their young secondary stepped up on a national stage.

On the other side of the ball, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett played clean football. He threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and rushed for another. Marvin Harrison Jr. added 96 receiving yards and a score, helping the Cardinals build a 27–10 lead before a late Dallas push.

Burke’s pick wasn’t just a highlight — it was a turning point. It closed the door on a Cowboys rally and gave the Cardinals a much-needed confidence boost. Now 3-5, Arizona heads into Week 10 with renewed energy and momentum.