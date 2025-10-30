The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) have actually posted a more portent passing attack with Jacoby Brissett under center, but he is not the future of this franchise. Management needs Kyler Murray to ascend to the next level and prove that he is indeed the right man to lead the team back into relevance. Following a brutal stretch of one-possession losses, the best that fans can maybe hope for is a healthy and productive starting QB. Murray is making progress on the injury front.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019-20 Offensive Rookie of the Year was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Arizona is reportedly preparing for Murray to play in Monday's road matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), and this latest update seemingly supports that plan. He has missed the last two games with a mid-foot sprain, but perhaps the bye week afforded him the extra bit of recovery time he needs to get back on the field.

Murray remains one of the more accurate passers in the league, but he is not making the impact fans expect. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He has also tossed three interceptions through his first five games of the season. Inconsistencies in the wide receiver room and drops have accounted for some of the modest production, but more is still needed.

Despite the drawbacks, the Cardinals are not dead yet. They have competed in every game and are a couple of inexplicable plays and untimely lapses away from having a winning record. Arizona has an opportunity to revive its campaign and ignite fan excitement before year's end, but it must get started immediately.

Assuming Kyler Murray continues to progress through practice, he will be tasked with picking apart a Cowboys defense that is allowing 31.3 points per game (31st in NFL). A pivotal November awaits No. 1 and the Cardinals.