The Arizona Cardinals took on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Dallas was hoping to rebound from a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Unfortunately, things did not go their way. The Cardinals were able to pick up a big win thanks in part to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett started this game due to an injury sustained by Kyler Murray. The veteran journeyman did well in relief of the former No. 1 overall pick. Brissett completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 261 yards. He tossed two touchdowns, finding Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride in the endzone. Add in three forced turnovers from the defense, and Arizona got themselves a big 27-17 victory.

After the game, Brissett spoke about this win over the Cowboys. He mentioned the team's halftime attitude, specifically. They weren't entirely pleased with their performance. But they made an effort to make the adjustments needed to win the game.

“Just a complete win, team win. We knew it was going to be a dog fight coming in here. We've been in this situation so much that, at halftime, we weren't happy. We were moreso like, making sure we prepare for the second half. We came out and scored, and our defense kind of took over the game at the end,” the Cardinals quarterback told ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

Brissett continued to have high praise for the defense. As mentioned, they forced three turnovers. Denzel Burke picked off Dak Prescott, while the defense recovered two fumbles. It was a statement performance to put a cherry on top of this win.

“Like I said, I think they took over the game. They pretty much won the game for us. I couldn't be more proud of those guys,” Brissett told Rutledge.

The Cardinals are now 3-5 on the season. It will be interesting to see if this team makes a move at the upcoming NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday. Either way, Arizona will hit the field again in Week 10 when they travel to face their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.