Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a night in Arlington on Monday. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star scored the first touchdown of Week 9's edition of Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, when he caught a four-yard pass from Cards starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

But before that, Harrison absolutely exposed the defense of Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland, who may have to stay away from social media for at least a few days. Harrison used a quick stutter to confuse all the nerves in the body of Bland, who ended up falling to the ground, as the wideout scored on a wide-open touchdown to stretch the Cardinals' lead, 10-0.

How good was Harrison's move to get Bland out of his hair?

Well, let's just say that even Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb couldn't hide his amazement at how Harrison easily shook off Bland. The broadcast caught Lamb's facial reaction to the play, as he watched the replay on the Jumbotron above the field.

Lamb had some catches himself in the game, but his effort was not enough to prevent the Cowboys from losing to the visiting Cardinals, 27-17. He led Dallas with 85 receiving yards but was not able to find the end zone on seven catches and 12 targets. Meanwhile, Harrison paced everyone in the game with 96 receiving yards to go with that score on seven receptions and 10 targets, as the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 3-5.

As for Lamb and the Cowboys, they have lost both of their last two assignments and three of their previous four outings to drop to 3-5-1 through nine weeks of football.

Bland actually had the most total tackles in the game with 14 and had one of the two passes defended by the Cowboys, but it's fall against Harrison that's certainly being talked about more.

Dallas has some issues to address, and it has plenty of time to tackle them before getting back to action, as the Cowboys are on a bye in Week 10. They will resume their 2025 campaign in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Nov. 17.