The Arizona Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak with Week 9’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals’ defense stifled the Cowboys’ passing game Monday, holding Dak Prescott to 250 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

While it’s a big win for Arizona, the team’s secondary took a hit as Max Melton left the game early. The second-year cornerback was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter. He was then officially ruled out for the remainder of the game after halftime, per the Cardinals' X account.

Melton was a rotational player as a second-round rookie in 2024 but he earned a starting spot in his sophomore season. The injury obviously puts Melton’s Week 10 status in doubt. He must clear the league’s concussion protocol on a short week in order to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Cardinals' corner Max Melton suffers concussion

Melton had four total tackles in limited action Monday night as a feisty Cardinals team went into Dallas and dominated the Cowboys. It was Arizona’s first win since Week 2.

Despite the lengthy losing streak prior to Monday, the Cardinals have been competitive. All five of the team’s losses this season have been by four or fewer points.

Led by Jacoby Brissett, who started in place of an injured Kyler Murray, Arizona got off to a strong start, taking a 17-7 lead into halftime. The Cardinals were up 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The team’s defense impressed in Week 9. Dallas boasts the league’s second-best scoring offense, averaging nearly 31 points per game. But Arizona held the Cowboys to 17 points on Monday night. And one of Dallas’ two touchdowns came courtesy of a special teams score.

The Cardinals improve to 3-5 with the win as the Cowboys fall to 3-5-1. Arizona heads to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 10. Meanwhile, Dallas gets a much-needed bye before another prime time game in Week 11.