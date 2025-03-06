The Arizona Cardinals could take a huge leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-9 and was in the NFC West division hunt until the end of the season. Now they can propel themselves forward with a strong offseason.

ESPN released a massive article on Thursday ahead of next week's NFL free agency. One component of the article was pairing top free agents with teams who may want to sign them. ESPN's staff paired the Cardinals with Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon worked with Sweat in Philly, so he knows what he'd be getting in the 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher,” ESPN wrote. “Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures in the regular season and recorded 2.5 sacks in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. He would add much-needed pass-rushing juice to Gannon's defense, using his speed-to-power to get to the quarterback.”

Sweat would certainly fill a huge position of need for the Cardinals.

Not every team in the NFL can afford Sweat, especially after his impressive performance in Super Bowl 59. Thankfully, the Cardinals are one team that should be able to afford him.

According to Spotrac, Sweat should command roughly $18.8 million per season on a new contract. It is easy to imagine Sweat signing a deal more lucrative than this projection if teams get into a bidding war.

Arizona enters free agency with almost $78 million in cap space available to spend.

Cardinals GM Monti Offensfort made ‘active' claim about NFL free agency

The Cardinals appear ready to spend their hard-earned cap space in free agency.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort declared in February that Arizona would be ‘active' during free agency in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“We are going to be active (in free agency),” Ossenfort said. “We’re going to look for every avenue to improve the team, but we have to be smart about not only this year's team, but as we build for the future and our own players that we want to extend.”

Arizona is positioned well to be an active player in free agency.

The Cardinals' $78 million in cap space is the fourth most in the NFL heading into free agency. Arizona has the firepower needed to get into a bidding war if needed.

However, if they take a smart approach, they could end up landing several talented players at a modest price.

It will be fascinating to see which moves the Cardinals make when NFL free agency kicks off next week.