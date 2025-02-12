Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the MVP of Super Bowl 59 after the team's 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but defensive end Josh Sweat believes he had a case for the award.

“I should've had it,” Josh Sweat said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I could've had it. It's all good, though.”

Along with Hurts and Sweat, Cooper DeJean, the rookie corner who had a pick-six off of Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, were in the mix for the award. Sweat recorded six tackles with 2.5 sacks and other pressures that led to interceptions and dead plays for the Chiefs. He was a very impactful player in the game, and certainly had a case for the MVP award.

However, the quarterback is usually the default choice for the Super Bowl MVP award, especially if that quarterback plays relatively well. Hurts was the 34th quarterback to win the award out of 59 Super Bowls. Hurts certainly played well, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while running for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as well. He did enough for the Eagles to win, and helped manage a lead that grew very large.

It was not an egregious snub for Sweat, who took advantage of Joe Thuney, a guard who slid out to tackle in the playoffs for the Chiefs due to necessity. Sweat spoke on that matchup as well.

“He don't play tackle. He's a guard,” Sweat said. “That's all it was. But we don't underestimate anybody.”

Usually, the way to beat elite quarterbacks like Mahomes is to get pressure without blitzing. The Eagles did not blitz in the Super Bowl, dropping seven back into coverage, and the four rushing the passer still got there. That was arguably the biggest reason the Eagles got the win. Obviously, the Super Bowl MVP can't be given to a position group, but the game is a reminder to those around the league that if your team controls the line of scrimmage, that is arguably the best way to win a game.