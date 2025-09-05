Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is gearing up for his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. However, his past with the Arizona Cardinals is still haunting him.

Before his Baltimore debut, Cardinals reporter Kyle Odegard gave a blunt assessment of Hopkins, calling him washed ever since he left Arizona. The Pro Bowl wide receiver wasn't going to take that sitting down. While he eventually deleted the tweet, Hopkins sent clear shots right back at Odegard on X, formerly Twitter, h/t MLFootball.

“Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy in high school/college? This personal undertone you've had against me since I left AZ is therapy worthy,” Hopkins wrote. “Whatever I did to you I apologize.”

WOW: DEANDRE HOPKINS WENT OFF ON A LOCAL #CARDINALS REPORTER. “Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy in highschool/college?” 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/R7ZSw5QZa6 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hopkins started out his time in Arizona with a Pro Bowl nomination. But his numbers started to simmer off from there, leading to his release in 2023. Since then, Hopkins has spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, with the Ravens making his third team in three years.

DeAndre Hopkins ready for Ravens debut

If Hopkins wants to quiet all the noise from Odegard or any other detractors, a strong debut with the Ravens will do the trick. He's joining a receiver room that already features talented players such as Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman alongside tight end Mark Andrews. But Hopkins still has plenty of gas left in the tank to make a difference.

The wide receiver split the season between the Titans and Chiefs in 2024. When he arrived in Kansas City, Hopkins caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. In his final season with the Titans, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Over his entire 12-year NFL career, he has made 984 receptions, 12,985 yards, and 83 touchdowns. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, it's clear to see why the Ravens targeted him in free agency.

Still, things will look a bit different for Hopkins in Baltimore. The Ravens will be predicated on their dynamic rushing attack between Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. However, the Ravens still finished the 2024 campaign ranked seventh overall in passing, averaging 237.4 yards per game. Hopkins will have an opportunity to be a true difference maker in one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

Entering his age-33 season, the veteran receiver will have to prove he can still be one of the most dominant pass catchers in the league. But for now, he must get through any past Cardinals drama and focus on helping the Ravens stack together victories.