The Arizona Cardinals need a new RB1 to step up. All after James Conner left Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in unsettling fashion.

Conner will need season-ending foot surgery following his devastating ailment. He's the biggest NFL injury on the side of Arizona in 2025.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon brings limited options in the backfield. Yes, quarterback Kyler Murray is known for his cat-quick mobility. Except Gannon likely doesn't want him to carry that heavy load.

Trey Benson is the current rushing yards leader followed by Murray. Emari Demercardo is next up behind Benson. Third-year veteran Bam Knight is one last healthy option along with practice squad member Michael Carter.

But Gannon and Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort have between now and the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 4 to decide on an extra RB. Ossenfort doesn't need to make a splash trade either — but should look into these options.

Former NFC West rival RB is Cardinals option

That would be Elijah Mitchell, who's currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Except he's not running the rock. Mitchell is lost in the backfield shuffle there.

Patrick Mahomes is leading the running attack in yardage. Not something Andy Reid likely envisioned.

Isiah Pacheco is another struggling to provide a spark for the Chiefs' ground game. Kareem Hunt follows him as one last option.

Mitchell once rose as the leading rusher for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 — before Christian McCaffrey arrived the following year. He hasn't surpassed 279 rushing yards since.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pounder can use a change of scenery and he gains a stronger chance to handle more carries in the desert. He's worth a late round selection.

RB familiar with Jonathan Gannon an option for Cardinals

Miles Sanders is vying for top RB duties for the Dallas Cowboys.

Except he's in the final year of his current contract and Javonte Williams is the younger option. Sanders comes with familiarity for Gannon.

The two share a past Philadelphia Eagles connection. Sanders was there from 2019-2022 while Gannon ran the defense from 2021 and 2022.

Both won an NFC title together, which came in Sanders' lone Pro Bowl season of '22. Sanders is an unrestricted free agent for 2026 — so Ossenfort and Gannon can facilitate a move here.

Dallas can add an extra sixth rounder in exchange for Sanders here.

Power back is 1 last Cardinals option

Conner established himself as a big, power back for Arizona. They can stick with that approach for one last option who's another facing free agency for 2026.

AJ Dillon surfaces as the final option AZ can look into. The 6-foot, 247-pounder isn't likely to supplant Saquon Barkley as RB1 for the Eagles anytime soon.

Dillon, though, can emerge as the new bell cow back behind Murray and for this offense. He once scored seven rushing touchdowns in a season (2022) and is still young enough (27) to handle a load.

The veteran settled for just three carries in wins over the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. He didn't receive the ball against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Dillon is another worth relinquishing a late round selection for. He's another upcoming '26 free agent too.